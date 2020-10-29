County Executive Jan Gardner announced a man with extensive experience in higher education leadership roles across the country, who also has multiple certifications related to racial equity and civil rights, as the county’s first chief equity and inclusion officer Thursday.
Michael Hughes, 57, has worked in various positions addressing those issues, including most recently as a Title IX coordinator and chief disciplinary officer at Guilford Technical Community College in North Carolina.
He also holds a certification in diversity and intercultural competence from Wake Forest University, along with one as a civil rights investigator. Hughes also holds a master’s degree in ministry from Biblical Theological Seminary and a bachelor’s in broadcast communications from Western Kentucky University.
Hughes starts work Nov. 30 in Gardner’s office and will make $95,000 annually, said Vivian Laxton, the county’s communications director.
Hughes said he was attracted to Frederick County because of the constant conversations about race and equity.
“Equity in Maryland seems to be a higher priority than it does up and down the Northeast coast,” Hughes said. “I saw it as an opportunity to step into a geographic area where there’s a focus around equity. At the same time, this being an opportunity to bring something from the ground up.”
Gardner said more than 50 people applied for the position. The search committee consisted of county government employees, business owners, educators, religious leaders and representatives from other community organizations, she said.
She said Hughes showed he not only has implemented trainings at various places he’s worked but also has delivered results, whether that be providing better opportunities for minority students or training faculty or campus police to not hand down harsher penalties to those students.
“You can see he has the passion for the work, and he really wants to make the difference in our community ... While racial equity is a big component of this, we want to make sure we have equity for every group in our community, and really every one,” Gardner said.
She also announced that a community workgroup, the Equity Leadership Team, will follow up on conversations Gardner held with various small groups earlier this year as marches and protests for racial justice were held in Frederick and around the country.
That group will consist of about 20 members and include Frederick Alderman Roger Wilson, Council Vice President Michael Blue and other county officials and community members.
Hughes said he understands Frederick County has a wide range of political views and that it would be important to listen and “build bridges” between community organizations and county government.
He pointed to the civil rights movement in the 1960s, when many civil rights leaders — Stokely Carmichael, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis and Huey Newton — had different followings.
“They all wanted the same thing, but they came at it differently … but the context sometimes requires a different approach,” Hughes said. “They brought things to the table, but at the end of the day, they were pursuing the same thing, pursuing equitable and fair outcomes and opportunities for everyone.”
He recognizes there is a different feeling about racial issues this year, and that leadership is needed to navigate those times.
“People are taking to the streets, people want their voices to heard,” Hughes said. “There is an awakening—people who have not been in the struggle, and … who had maybe not an interest in it—are now having that awareness be increased, and so folks are looking for people and asking: What do we do?
“I wouldn’t take a position to serve as a figurehead, I’m not taking a position to be a token,” he added about his role. “I’m taking a position and being supported to make a difference … some things take a little bit more time than others, but that doesn’t mean the ball stops moving.”
