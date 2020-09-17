Nearly $5.6 million in federal grant money will help the county fully staff a new fire station on the northwest side of Frederick and address other demands for fire and emergency services throughout the county.
Frederick County will receive $5,581,396 from a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which will fund pay, benefits and other associated costs for 22 career firefighter positions for three years.
County Executive Jan Gardner and County Fire Chief Tom Coe said the key difference this year is the grant will fully fund all three years — no local match is required.
Previously, the grant funded 75 percent of firefighters’ salary and benefits for the first two years, and then 35 percent the third year, The Frederick News-Post previously reported.
“The Department of Homeland Security modified the SAFER rules for this year’s grant process due to the COVID pandemic and the stress that’s been put on local budgets to provide the matching funds,” Coe said.
More specifically, this year’s grant will help fully staff the Northgate Fire Station, which will be built at Thomas Johnson Drive and Monocacy Boulevard. Coe said that station is scheduled to open around October of next year.
The money will help pay for nine of the 22 people needed to operate three shifts at that fire station.
“The northern border of Frederick city, right along that U.S. 15 corridor … is one of the fastest growing areas of our county, and we suspect ... based on previous call history, that that station’s going to run in excess of 3,000 calls that first year that it’s open,” Coe said.
Gardner said the development in that area has led to increased demand for fire service calls, and that either Junior Fire Company No. 2 in Frederick or the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company usually have to respond.
Responders have to cross U.S. 15 during some of those calls, so a new fire house on the west side of the highway will help greatly as calls increase, Gardner added.
The other main benefit of this year’s SAFER funds is that they will be used to help staff the Guardian Hose Fire Company in Thurmont on a 24/7 basis, Gardner and Coe said. Currently, that fire house only provides daytime service.
Leadership at that station has asked for career assistance for many years, Coe said. Gardner added it’s part of a trend as more volunteer fire companies countywide have asked for more assistance as the county’s population has grown.
“Over time, there’s been a greater need to have some of those additional hours covered by career staff, and we want to make sure that we have an adequate response in that part of the county,” she said.
Congressmen David Trone (D-Md.) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) worked with U.S. Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) to secure the grant money for Frederick County, along with additional SAFER funds for Washington and Garrett counties.
“Our firefighters have our back every single day, and in return, we’ve got to have theirs,” Trone said in a statement about the grants.
