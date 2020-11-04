The seventh annual round of applications for community-centered, nonprofit grant applications in Frederick County begin next week.
County Executive Jan Gardner announced that nonprofits can start applying for those grants Nov. 12. The application period ends at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Roughly $950,000 was awarded in community partnership grants earlier this year for fiscal year 2021, The Frederick News-Post previously reported.
"Our human service nonprofits do an amazing job connecting people with the resources they need," Gardner said in a statement. "The benefits to our community have been clear, especially during the health pandemic this year. Together, the county and our nonprofit partners are able to leverage our efforts to provide effective services so we can all flourish and share in Frederick County’s prosperity and high quality of life."
Those interested in applying can go to FrederickCountyMD.gov/CPG, beginning Nov. 12. A virtual pre-application meeting is scheduled for Nov. 10 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Interested parties must RSVP by emailing cpg@frederickcountymd.gov by 9 a.m. that day.
