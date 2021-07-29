Residents are being asked to take part in an online survey to offer their opinions on how Frederick County should spend money it is receiving through the federal American Rescue Plan.
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner (D) hopes the survey can be used to better understand the funding priorities of constituents, which she said county government will consider when deciding how to distribute its $50 million allocation.
“The focus is to put money out to the community to support our economic recovery and to help people,” Gardner said during a press conference Thursday in which she announced the survey's launch.
The funding, Gardner said, can be used in four specific ways: Responding to the pandemic or its negative economic impacts; raising pay for essential workers; replacing reduced or lost government revenues; and investing in infrastructure like broadband.
The survey first asks participants to identify the financial and health-related impacts that the pandemic had on their households, and then it offers a chance to select how the county should use its federal funds.
In one question, participants can choose whether money should be geared toward 1) issues or challenges created or exaggerated by COVID, 2) critical investments for the county’s future or 3) a balance between both options.
A later question asks participants to rank types of government service — like business recovery and workforce development — in order of importance, and another provides an opportunity to rank more specific funding priorities, like child care and health disparities.
A comment box allows participants to recommend specific projects or programs for funding consideration and displays input from other participants.
The survey, 12 questions in total, is available through Aug. 24. The county is still awaiting a complete list of rules and regulations — aside from the four categories the county executive mentioned Thursday — pertaining to how it can use the funds, Gardner said. The county has received half of its allocated money and anticipates the rest in roughly a year, she added.
“This is our share of federal money and we all pay our federal taxes,” Gardner said after the briefing. “So we really want to make sure that people have some input into our choices.”
The county plans to launch another online survey on Sunday in hopes of identifying homes and businesses that lack reliable broadband internet, an issue the pandemic accentuated. Participants need only a low level of broadband service to be able to access the survey, which will measure a participant’s internet speed as well, Gardner said.
“The need for reliable internet service is clear; it's really essential for work, school and many day-to-day activities,” Gardner said. “It’s just part of our day-to-day lives.”
The survey launches come as the county continues to fight to make up economic ground lost amid the pandemic, which appears to have entered a new chapter with the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which Gardner said Thursday is the dominant strain in the county.
