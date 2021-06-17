A new county grant program will fund preservation projects for eight rural historical properties, County Executive Jan Gardner and County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer announced at a joint press briefing Thursday.
“By protecting our historic and cultural resources, future generations will understand what makes our rural communities distinct and special,” Gardner said.
The county will distribute a total of $358,000 through the grant program, which will go toward restoration and preservation projects at the following sites:
• $46,800 to the Basil Harding Farmhouse on Green Valley Road in New Market.
• $44,625 to the Daniel James Farmhouse on Old Annapolis Road in Mount Airy.
• $50,000 to the Henry Brandenburg Property on Myersville Road in Myersville.
• $45,360 to the Linganore Farmhouse on Linganore Road in Frederick.
• $50,000 to the Oakland/Crown Rose Estate on Jefferson Pike in Knoxville.
• $45,526 to the Rocky Springs School House on Rocky Springs Road in Frederick.
• $26,055 to Smith’s Story on Urbana Pike in Urbana.
• $50,000 to the William Downey House on Detrick Road in Mount Airy.
