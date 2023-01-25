The Frederick County government plans to host listening sessions for employees following a diversity, equity and inclusion survey report completed in December.
The survey, conducted by North Carolina-based management and information technology consulting firm K.L. Scott and Associates, gauged employees' experiences working for the county government.
The survey results identified a need for diversity, equity and inclusion training and updated policies and procedures, according to a press release from the county on Wednesday.
"The survey showed we do well in valuing the idea of diversity and the talents and contributions of our employees. It also showed we need to do more to be inclusive, to promote fairness in the workplace — especially with regard to opportunities for employees to achieve and advance within our organization," County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, D, said during a press briefing Wednesday.
The county hired the firm to survey employees in February 2022, when former County Executive Jan Gardner, D, was in office. About 40% of the county's employees responded to the survey, Fitzwater said.
The survey showed that 44% of employees felt like they belonged in the county government, while 30% felt like they didn't belong and 26% were somewhere in between, said Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer Michael Hughes.
Compared with large and small public and private institutions that have conducted similar diversity, equity and inclusion studies, Frederick County scored higher than 32% of organizations, the survey shows.
The Office of Equity and Inclusion will host the listening sessions, which will be a chance for county employees to share concerns or ask questions about the survey results.
Division directors will meet with staff members from the Office of Equity and Inclusion to review the survey data and address concerns related to their divisions, the county's release states.
In the coming weeks, the county will release a draft "strategic workforce plan" to get feedback from employees and members of the public.
"This document will become the road map for making Frederick County government a place where everyone feels valued for their contributions to the organization and where folks want to come and work," Fitzwater said.
