Boosting funding for Frederick County Public Schools was the focus of a public hearing this week that kicked off county government’s months-long budget preparation process.
Members of the public on Wednesday called into the virtual hearing to convey to County Executive Jan Gardner (D) what they’d like to see included in the county budget.
Requests included funding to incentivize homeowners, business and county government itself to increase energy efficiency, take steps to prevent stormwater runoff, help lower the county’s greenhouse gas emission levels, and to support local artists and art programs.
Some gave testimony by leaving a voicemail for county staff to play during the hearing, while others called into the hour-long meeting. Most who spoke live did so in support of increasing the budget for FCPS.
“We hope that this year, [county government] will boldly allocate the surplus and anticipated revenues toward addressing the actual needs and budget requested, and not have FCPS make do with less than they need,” Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association, said during the hearing. “It is an essential investment in the future of Frederick County.”
Dirks said the pandemic laid bare underfunded and under-resourced areas within FCPS, exacerbating achievement gaps and contributing to a staffing shortage that she said is at crisis level.
She said more funding is needed to lower student-to-teacher ratios, provide mental health support and additional instruction time to students who need it, hire more support professionals, and increase pay for teachers and staff.
FCPS Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe thanked Gardner for the support her office has granted the system in past years, but he also echoed Dirks.
“I remain hopeful our funding sources will acquire the revenue necessary to adequately fund our education system,” Markoe said during the hearing. “In many ways, students and staff needs have never been greater, as we emerge from a pandemic.”
Roughly 80 percent of the county budget is reserved for mandatory spending for services like public education, libraries, the county Board of Elections and public safety through the Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services. The remaining 20 percent is discretionary, typically put toward economic development, animal control, transit and other county services, Gardner said.
The state budget and laws passed in the Maryland General Assembly’s legislative session that runs from January to April will impact the county budget too.
Gardner said in an interview Thursday that funding for FCPS will be one of her priorities while drafting a budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1, 2022, but added that it’s not yet clear how much the school system will receive.
“It is so early in the process that we cannot provide much detail about the budget,” Gardner said during the hearing Wednesday. “It’s too early for us to have good revenue projections, and we do not have all the information or the budget requests from county agencies or other organizations — like the [Board of Education] or [Frederick] Community College — yet.”
According to the county’s budget office, 46 percent of last year’s $717 million budget went to the Board of Education, which oversees the county’s public schools.
County officials will hold another public hearing in March before Gardner eventually proposes a budget to the County Council in April. The council is scheduled to adopt a budget by the end of May, and it will go into effect in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.