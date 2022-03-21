A number of teachers and officials representing Frederick County Public Schools called on County Executive Jan Gardner (D) to fulfill the Board of Education’s record budget request during a public town hall meeting Monday night.
In its request, the Board of Education asked Gardner for $48 million more than what it received in last year’s county budget, which is more than double the $21 million increase that Gardner granted the Board last fiscal year.
“I do realize our budget request this year is a significant one,” said FCPS interim Superintendent Mike Markoe. “But FCPS is at a critical juncture.”
The request includes $32 million for FCPS to increase teacher and staff salaries by 7 percent.
Along with teachers who testified Monday, Missy Dirks, president of the union that represents them, said the raise is needed now more than ever. County schools are struggling with staffing shortages that have reached a “crisis level,” she said.
FCPS was short 36 teachers and roughly 60 long-term substitutes, and the system didn’t have enough bus drivers, food service workers, teaching assistants or custodians, according to a November article in The News-Post.
Shortages have been especially pronounced in special education. FCPS was short 43 special education teacher assistants and 15 special education teachers in February, according to previous News-Post reporting.
The Board of Education’s request also includes $16 million to pay for new special education and student learning resources and to account for rising enrollment, which increased by 1,700 students in the last year — bringing the county’s total enrollment to within a few hundred students of its projected total for 2025.
“FCPS needs historical increases in funding to offset all these converging challenges,” Markoe said. “It will take our students many years to recover from the global health crisis and your support will provide significant benefits for our students, both now and in the future.”
Gardner said she typically aims to grant the Board of Education half of the county’s general operating revenue.
The county’s operating budget rose roughly $52 million last fiscal year, according to county staff, and about $21 million of that amount went to the Board of Education, The News-Post reported in February.
The county has more revenue heading into the new budget year that begins in July than it did last year, Gardner said. But the exact number won’t be made public until mid April, when the county executive is scheduled to reveal her budget.
Officials from Frederick Community College and Frederick County Public Libraries also attended Monday’s town hall to testify in favor of the budget appeals their institutions made.
Frederick Community College requested a total increase of $1.3 million to provide a 3 percent cost-of-living adjustment for eligible employees and to support the college’s Miller’s Children Center, which has operated at a loss for the last seven years, said interim college President Thomas Powell.
“Students at FCC [who] are most vulnerable and are most worthy of our support, are the moms and dads — mostly moms — who are coming back to school who have young children,” Powell said during Monday’s town hall meeting. “They need a childcare center to enable them to go to school.”
Frederick County Public Libraries has asked the county for nearly $290,000 to add four full-time supervisors to develop programming, build library collections, foster partnerships and improve community outreach to engage the county’s teenage population. The supervisors would work from FCPL’s branches in downtown Frederick, Urbana, Thurmont and Walkersville.
Leaders representing county schools and libraries also thanked Gardner for plans she announced Thursday to accelerate construction to replace two aging elementary schools and add three new library branches using funds from the county’s capital budget — separate from the general operating budget that was the subject of Monday’s town hall meeting.
Gardner’s draft capital budget would put new buildings for Green Valley and Valley elementary schools on pace to open in 2025, two years earlier than scheduled in last year’s capital budget.
County officials hope a portion of the 26-acre property on Himes Ave — formerly known as the 800 Oak St. facilities — will become the site of a branch library on the west side of Frederick, a part of the city that has long been without one. Construction could begin in 2024, according to county staff, and the library’s doors could open to the public by 2025.
Gardner also aims to fund construction for a new Middletown branch library that is scheduled to open in 2023, and county officials plan to eventually have a regional library in the eastern part of the county.
Both the final operating and capital budgets, and their price tags, will be released April 14 before going to the County Council for approval.
