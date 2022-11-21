Frederick County executive-elect Jessica Fitzwater on Monday announced the co-chairs for her transition team during a press briefing at Winchester Hall with outgoing Executive Jan Gardner.
Fitzwater, a Democrat, is scheduled to be sworn into office on Dec. 5.
Her transition team leaders are Toni Bowie, founder and managing partner of the Frederick-based workforce development firm MaxLife, and Rick Weldon, president and chief executive officer of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce.
"I asked Toni to held lead the transition because Frederick County is growing and changing and I'm fully committed to ensuring that [diversity, equity and inclusion] is woven throughout the fabric of every facet of Frederick County government and that we're prepared to serve our increasingly diverse population," Fitzwater said.
MaxLife helps "businesses and organizations in continuously developing and advancing their workforce, culture and environment ...," its website says.
On bringing Weldon aboard, she said, "he understands county government from the perspective of an advocate for the business community and as a state and local elected official himself. And he has a reputation for wanting to make government work for everyone."
Weldon has also worked in administrative roles for the cities of Frederick and Brunswick. He was a member of the Board of County Commissioners and once represented Frederick and Washington counties in the Maryland House of Delegates.
The transition process, Fitzwater said, will include "ample opportunities for public involvement." In the coming days, she plans to announce the formation of transition committees and platforms for public input, she said.
Bowie and Weldon will advise Fitzwater during the transition process and help her form the transition committees.
Fitzwater said she does not expect the transition will be complete by the time she takes office in two weeks.
"We want to make sure, as part of my transition, that we're involving the community, that they have a say in some of the issues that we know we're going to be working on. And that kind of work can't be done in two weeks," Fitzwater said in an interview after the press briefing.
Following the press briefing, Gardner said: "She's been here for eight years. She knows who the people and the players are. We don't have to do basic explanations that we might have to do if a different person had been elected."
"You're gonna see Jessica be a different kind of leader than me because everybody's a different person, but I think you'll see her carry forward some of the same key priorities," said Gardner, a fellow Democrat.
During her eight years on the County Council, Fitzwater has met with division directors and served as a liaison to boards and commissions that work with the county's various divisions, she said.
The Frederick County Board of Elections declared Fitzwater, a two-term member of the County Council, the winner of the county executive race on Nov. 18. Her Republican opponent was Michael Hough, who has represented Frederick and Carroll counties in the Maryland state Senate since 2015.
Election Day was Nov. 8, but local canvassers had to spend seven days counting mail-in and provisional ballots, which voters cast when there is a question at the polling place about their registration or eligibility. More than 25,000 Frederick County voters cast mail-in ballots, compared to about 5,400 during the last gubernatorial general election, in 2018.
The delay in election results decreased the number of days before Dec. 5 that Fitzwater and Gardner had to begin the transition.
During Tuesday's press briefing, Fitzwater also said she plans to host listening sessions in each of the county's five council districts after she is sworn in. The first two sessions will be before the New Year and the remaining three will be after it.
Fitzwater will announce details for the five listening sessions next week, she said.
A widow who lives in Frederick with her two children, Fitzwater taught music at Oakdale Elementary School for 17 years. She has also served on the board of the Frederick County Teachers Association.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(1) comment
Great idea. Well done, Both will help move us forward.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.