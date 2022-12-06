Fitzwater Transition Team
Nearly 100 people will serve on Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater's transition team over the next three months, she said on Tuesday during her first press briefing in office.

Nearly 100 people will serve on Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater's transition team over the next three months, she said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Fitzwater's transition team is spread over eight committees, including one comprising senior advisors and others focused on economic development, government innovation, housing, public health, public safety and more.

