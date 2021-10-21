Frederick County government leaders announced in a press briefing Thursday the recipients of the latest round of grants for farming businesses, totaling $198,000.
Ten winners were selected from a pool of more than 30 applicants and awarded $5,000 or more to expand or diversify agricultural business operations, County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said. County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) joined in the announcement.
“The grant program is designed to keep Frederick County’s rich agriculture economically viable, now and into the future — so we can help not just preserve our agricultural identity but to make sure it can economically thrive,” Gardner said.
Grant recipients include:
- for a soil study to determine the most sustainable variety of grapes to grow.
- for a no-till planter drill that can be rented out to other farms.
- for a feasibility study and design work on a new cooling system for their greenhouses.
- for upgrades needed to add a retail space.
- to construct a timber frame barn for a sawmill.
- for an electrical system upgrade to install a walk-in freezer for its production garden operation.
- to install well and septic for an on-farm market.
- for a generator and logo wrap for a new ice cream truck.
- to add a saw mill.
- for commercial grade freezers to allow them to sell beef.
“Agriculture is one of the oldest industries in Frederick County, and it is a major part of our history and identity,” Gardner said. “We certainly want to keep that moving forward into the future.”
The county’s Agriculture Innovation Grant program began in 2021 and provides funds twice a year to local farming businesses through revenue from the county’s recordation fee.
Eligible applicants, according to the release, must be a crop or livestock producer, a value-added producer, an agricultural cooperative, a seafood processor or a primary or secondary timber products processor.
