Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner kicked off the public process for establishing a local police accountability board during a press briefing Thursday.
The police accountability board will review complaints of misconduct against officers in the county’s four law enforcement agencies, which include the county sheriff’s office, the city of Frederick Police Department and departments in Brunswick and Thurmont. The board, Gardner said, will identify misconduct trends and may also recommend policy changes to local officials.
“This is an unprecedented level of transparency and accountability,” Gardner (D) said during the briefing. “For the first time, there will be one location in Frederick County to find information about complaints filed against law enforcement and the type of complaints that are filed.”
Under state law passed last year, every Maryland county is required to form a police accountability board by no later than July 1. Counties are responsible for choosing members of their board and for outlining what information – outside of details and processes mandated in state law – the board must report.
The bill to form the county’s board won’t be made public until February, Gardner said. Before then, the County Council will discuss the mechanism during its meeting Tuesday, and governing boards in Frederick, Brunswick and Thurmont will also hold workshops. Gardner also said she plans to host a virtual town hall on Jan. 24 to gather public input.
Board members must be registered voters in the county who are experienced in, or familiar with, the field of human resources, government operations, criminal justice or community service organizations, and they cannot be active police officers. Gardner said a draft version of the bill calls for five board members, but she added that municipal and police leaders suggested the county adopt a larger board of seven or more individuals.
Police leaders who attended Thursday’s briefing were especially worried about how board members will be selected and what ideologies they may have.
“The board could be filled with people who have some type of bias against police. That’s my concern,” said county Sheriff Chuck Jenkins (R). “If that’s the case, you’d never get fair decisions.”
Jenkins disagreed with the state law that required counties to establish police accountability boards and said he felt the measure stripped authority from law enforcement leaders like him to discipline their officers. But he added that Gardner’s decision to meet with local law enforcement to get their input will contribute to “as fair a board as we can come up with.”
Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando shared the sheriff’s concern. He said officers should be held accountable when they step out of line but supported when they do the right thing.
“You don’t want someone who’s always going to defend the police and turn the other way when they do the wrong thing,” Lando said. “But you also don’t want someone on the board who has an ax to grind with police and has a bias against them.”
Regardless of who’s on the board, it’ll be a transparent way of addressing public complaints of police misconduct, Lando said, something he thinks members of the public want.
“We just want people that volunteer for this to really do it because they just want to see good, fair policing in Frederick County and that they want to be a part of that,” he said.
(8) comments
And while we’re at it how about a local government accountability board as well as a FCPS accountability board. I can’t help to feel this is more political in nature than anything else.
great change in the law. After years of mis behavior, it is time for more discipline in law eforcement.. we cannot be a society that sactions the police acting in drastict ways and not provide justice to no not only the victims but also the officer. this is the best way,
Seven people on the Board is a lot, there are bound to be differences, but a majority rule on questions should help resolve. Would they discriminate against police officers, I hope not and as Lando says it must not be the other way either. As to punishment of officers, I don't see where a police chief of Sheriff can't still take that action and the County does control the budget for the Sheriff as well as being responsible for any law suits.
Like a Medical Board, it should be made up of Law Enforcement. But the Democrats have an agenda, which is anti law enforcement. This is a platform they can use to grand stand against them.
Yes. They’re coming for your guns too
The idea is to be neutral and fair, if not, it will not work. It should never be political.
As the future sheriff of frederick county I vow 100 percent cooperation and transparency with the board,
Let us see what the process is for selecting the board and how long each member will serve and who eventually has the authority to take the action... it seems like the State passed the buck to the Counties to handle rather than have the State handle it thru the State AG's Office for complaints against a specific county and their police etc... We pay taxes already for these folks to do a job for us and lately it seems like "why not create another board or committee or etc... to do a job we do not want to get dirty doing...
