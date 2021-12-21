Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner on Tuesday announced a series of initiatives that will be funded with part of the county’s $50 million federal American Rescue Plan allocation.
Projects to expand access to broadband internet, allow seniors to remain in their homes, improve food services and bolster the county’s transportation systems were among the county executive’s initiatives.
“We are seizing this opportunity so we can provide generational investments that will lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery [from the pandemic],” Gardner (D) said in a news release.
The initiatives, which total nearly $4 million, include the following:
Broadband
- to expand broadband to unserved and underserved areas of the county and to upgrade IT security.
Transportation
- to improve TransIT Services’ real-time tracking information for riders.
- to upgrade TransIT bus shelters and transfer facilities.
- improve bus service by redesigning TransIT’s network and integrating TransIt-Plus service.
Seniors
- to provide equipment and retrofit homes for seniors to age in place, through the nonprofit Advocates for the Aging.
- to make home repairs for seniors, veterans and homeowners with disabilities, through the nonprofit Rebuilding Together.
- to conduct a feasibility study for a program Frederick Health is considering to provide services like social work, medical care, transportation and rehabilitation to frail seniors.
Health
- to expand a public awareness campaign for Feeding Frederick, a service connecting people to food distribution sites.
Additional information about the county’s ARPA allocation can be found by visiting FrederickCountyMD.gov/APRA.
