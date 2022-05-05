Frederick County will grant $300,000 to benefit a volunteer-based ride-share partnership between the nonprofits Good Works Frederick and the United Way of Frederick County, County Executive Jan Gardner, D, announced Thursday.
Good Works Frederick will receive the full grant amount and pass along $50,000 to United Way as part of the partnership. Funding will be used to reimburse volunteer drivers for their gas and mileage and will offset some scheduling and administrative costs, said Good Works Frederick founder Ed Hinde.
“Matching volunteer drivers with riders in need is really the goal of our future ride-sharing program,” said Hinde, also the founder and former executive director of the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership (SHIP) of Frederick County.
Good Works Frederick will provide a volunteer base for an existing United Way ride-share program.
Through its Ride United program, the United Way partners with Lyft to offer riders up to $25 in credit per one-way ride. Any cost over that amount falls to the rider.
The program launched last year as a way to help ALICE households, or those that are asset-limited and income constrained but employed, get rides to local COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Partnering with Good Works Frederick will help more individuals living in ALICE households to benefit from the Ride United program. The partnership and funding from the county will help United Way ensure its ride-share program is sustainable too, said Ken Oldham, president and chief executive officer of the United Way of Frederick County.
“We’re there to support those individuals who need rides for food access, vaccinations and testing, employment, education, economic stability, health and legal needs,” he said.
Grant funding will come from the county’s $50 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Congress passed the $350 billion plan to assist state and local governments in their long-term pandemic recovery efforts, such as bolstering public services, supporting job retention, boosting local economies and addressing inequities in public health that the pandemic has exacerbated.
Gardner on Thursday also announced a new county grant program that will use $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help local nonprofits that have not been eligible for previous recovery grant programs.
Grants will range from $5,000 to $50,000, based on an organization’s annual budget. Funds can be used to recover lost revenue or increased expenses; to cover payroll, rent or other operating costs; or to expand or create community programs to address needs created or worsened by the pandemic, Gardner said.
Nearly 1,500 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(19) local nonprofits will receive information from the county about how to apply for the ARPA Nonprofit Community Health and Recovery (ANCHR) grants.
Eligible nonprofits must have been in existence since March 2019 and have an annual operating budget not exceeding $500,000. The organizations must have a physical location or address in the county, and more than half of the people they serve must live in the county.
More information about the program is available at FrederickCountyMD.gov/ANCHR.
“COVID certainly has made for some rough sailing over the past two years,” Gardner said. “So, Frederick County government can provide some security until the health and financial storm has passed.”
