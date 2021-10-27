Frederick County government buildings will remain open to the public by appointment-only at least through the end of the year, according to a county news release Wednesday.
The announcement comes as the county’s seven-day average of new coronavirus cases stands at nearly 16 per 100,000 people and the positivity rate hovers around 5 percent.
“We need to stay vigilant to protect our entire community,” County Executive Jan Gardner said in the release.
The county’s Board of Health decided Tuesday that if the local case rate surpasses 20 per 100,000 people before May, the group will convene an impromptu meeting to discuss a possible mask mandate. Lead health officer Barbara Brookmyer, however, has said repeatedly that she opposes a mask mandate, noting the health board’s inability to enforce it.
Since the start of October, 11 county residents have died from COVID. And, according to the release, more than 250 new cases have been diagnosed each week for almost three months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.