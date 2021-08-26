Frederick County government buildings will remain closed to the public, except by appointment, until at least Oct. 1, County Executive Jan Gardner said in a press briefing Thursday.
The announcement extends an earlier deadline for the restriction, Sept. 1, that Gardner announced in June -- a time when the pandemic’s trajectory appeared to be heading in a far different direction than it is now. Masks are still required inside county buildings, and Gardner said she hopes keeping county buildings closed for at least one more month will ensure that employees have safe work spaces.
“We are now clearly in a fifth wave of the virus,” Gardner said in the briefing.
More than 60 county residents tested positive in the last 24 hours, bringing Frederick County’s seven-day positivity rate to 6.33 percent, well above the statewide 4.89 percent rate. Hospitalizations rose too -- 31 people were hospitalized with COVID as of Thursday, including seven requiring intensive care.
The county executive implored those not yet vaccinated to get the shot -- especially young adults, who make up the largest percentage of eligible, unvaccinated residents, according to data from the Chesapeake Regional Information System for our Patients. In Frederick County, 45 percent of 20- to 29-year-old people are not fully vaccinated, and nearly 40 percent of those in their 30s aren’t either, the data showed.
Unvaccinated young people haven’t been spared from serious illness from COVID. More than 20 percent of the nearly 130 county residents who were hospitalized because of the virus in July or have so far been hospitalized in August are in their 30s, according to data from Frederick Health Hospital. This represents the same percentage of residents in their 60s and 70s who’ve been hospitalized during that time frame.
Just over 60 percent of the county is fully vaccinated.
“Vaccines are the fastest way to restore our freedoms and the fastest way for us to be free of masks and other restrictions," Gardner said.
Gardner also called on residents to wear a mask in all indoor spaces until the county’s transmission rate recedes to a “moderate” level. Since Aug. 12, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined COVID transmission in the county to be “high” -- the agency's highest designation. Rates will need to drop from “high” to “substantial” before falling to “moderate.”
When coronavirus spread is above “moderate” levels in a community, the CDC recommends that leaders encourage vaccination and universal masking in indoor public spaces.
Gardner does not have the authority to enforce a countywide mask mandate, the county executive said at the briefing Thursday. That power lies with the county’s Board of Health, which comprises Gardner, top health officer Barbara Brookmyer and the seven members of the County Council. The board is scheduled to convene Sept. 14, its first meeting since May.
Businesses and organizations are also free to implement their own mask mandates, Gardner said.
