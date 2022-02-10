Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner on Thursday announced a new program she said will accelerate the permitting process for small businesses.
The new EPIC program, which stands for expedited permit and inspection certificate, will launch Feb. 17.
“The goal is to get building permits into the hands of businesses within one week of submitting their application,” Gardner said.
Many of the applications the county processes involve businesses like retail shops, beauty salons, dance studios or medical clinics locating to existing commercial space, which Gardner said typically involves only minor interior construction or renovation for the business to rearrange a space to better fit their needs.
An application for the EPIC program can come from a property owner, an owner’s agent, a licensed contractor or a design professional, Gardner said. Applications will be available 24/7 on the county’s website, PlanningAndPermitting.FrederickCountyMD.gov, and next-day inspections are available to those who apply by noon the previous day.
“We heard from Frederick County’s small businesses the need to expedite the permitting process so that they can expand and get into their space faster, thus adding jobs to our community,” Helen Propheter, director of economic development for the county, said in a news release.
Eligible businesses must be seeking permitting for an existing commercial space that is 5,000 square feet or less for the purpose of renovating, rather than for new construction. Further, an applicant’s plans for the building must align with what the building is zoned for, and the exterior of the property mustn’t change.
“In honor of Valentine's Day, we want to share the love with our small businesses,” Gardner said.
