Frederick County residents who meet certain income requirements can apply for free energy audits and energy-efficient home improvements as part of a program the county announced on Friday.
Power Saver Retrofits, a program through the county’s Office of Sustainability and Environmental Resources, provides the audits and improvements with funding from a $460,000 grant the Maryland Energy Administration awarded the county this week.
“Making our homes more energy efficient is something all of us can do to make a difference,” Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said in a press release.
To qualify, households must meet income requirements based on the number of people living there. Someone living by themselves must make $57,750 or less annually, while a four-person household can have an income of up to $82,500, according to the county executive’s office.
For more information about the program, income limits or to download an application, visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/psr or contact Dawn Ashbacher, the county’s sustainability program manager, at 301-600-6864 or dashbacher@frederickcountymd.gov.
— Jack Hogan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.