Nearly 30 community nonprofit organizations will receive a total of $1 million as part of Frederick County’s annual Community Partnership Grant program, County Executive Jan Gardner, D, announced Tuesday.
The funding marks the eighth round of the Community Partnership Grants, a program that awards funding to nonprofits serving community needs, seniors and housing.
“The challenges we've encountered since the pandemic began illustrate exactly why our human service agencies are so important to our community,” Gardner said during a press briefing. “They provide a safety net when people lose their jobs, see their income drastically reduced, have health issues or face other hardships that can be overwhelming.”
Community Partnership Grants will be funded through the county’s operating budget, if the County Council votes to approve them as part of its review of Gardner’s proposed $792 million budget.
County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, and Vice President Michael Blue, R, stood alongside Gardner as she announced recipients of the grants.
“This is just a wonderful way to leverage county funds in our community and in the nonprofits that most need them,” Blue said.
Twenty-seven nonprofits were approved for funding as part of 29 approved grants, Gardner said.
All but two of the grants will be added as a recurring expense to the county’s operating budget if approved by the County Council. Two nonprofits, The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs and the Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership, received additional one-time grant funding.
In addition to its $172,000 grant for providing emergency services for people experiencing homelessness and low-income individuals, The Religious Coalition was approved for more than $18,000 to upgrade security at its shelter.
The Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership was approved to receive $4,000 for storage supplies on top of a $9,750 grant for its Children’s Literacy Project.
Below is a list of all organizations approved to receive funding:
Centro Hispano de Frederick — $22,500
Daybreak Adult Day Services Inc. — $70,000
Golden Care of Frederick — $15,000
Mission of Mercy — $20,000
Seton Center Inc. — $20,000
Advocates for Homeless Families Inc. — $35,000
Heartly House Inc. — $105,000
Interfaith Housing Alliance Inc. — $25,000
Maryland Legal Aid — $50,000
The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs — $172,000
The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs — $18,250
American Red Cross Montgomery, Howard and Frederick Counties Chapter — $10,000
Blessings in a Backpack Frederick Chapter — $25,000
Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership — $4,000
Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership — $9,750
City Youth Matrix — $10,000
Empowering Community Leaders Network Inc. — $9,300
Housing Authority of the City of Frederick — $35,000
I Believe in Me Inc. — $20,000
Lead4Life Inc. — $50,000
Literacy Council of Frederick County — $30,000
Mental Health Association — $102,200
Phoenix Foundation of Maryland — $30,000
Spanish Speaking Community of Maryland, Inc. — $22,500
Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership of Frederick County — $42,000
The Delaplaine Arts Center — $10,000
United Way of Frederick County — $12,500
Way Station Inc. — $20,000
Woman to Woman Mentoring Inc. — $5,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.