Nearly 30 community nonprofit organizations will receive a total of $1 million as part of Frederick County’s annual Community Partnership Grant program, County Executive Jan Gardner, D, announced Tuesday.

The funding marks the eighth round of the Community Partnership Grants, a program that awards funding to nonprofits serving community needs, seniors and housing.

“The challenges we've encountered since the pandemic began illustrate exactly why our human service agencies are so important to our community,” Gardner said during a press briefing. “They provide a safety net when people lose their jobs, see their income drastically reduced, have health issues or face other hardships that can be overwhelming.”

Community Partnership Grants will be funded through the county’s operating budget, if the County Council votes to approve them as part of its review of Gardner’s proposed $792 million budget.

County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, and Vice President Michael Blue, R, stood alongside Gardner as she announced recipients of the grants.

“This is just a wonderful way to leverage county funds in our community and in the nonprofits that most need them,” Blue said.

Twenty-seven nonprofits were approved for funding as part of 29 approved grants, Gardner said.

All but two of the grants will be added as a recurring expense to the county’s operating budget if approved by the County Council. Two nonprofits, The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs and the Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership, received additional one-time grant funding.

In addition to its $172,000 grant for providing emergency services for people experiencing homelessness and low-income individuals, The Religious Coalition was approved for more than $18,000 to upgrade security at its shelter.

The Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership was approved to receive $4,000 for storage supplies on top of a $9,750 grant for its Children’s Literacy Project.

Below is a list of all organizations approved to receive funding:

Centro Hispano de Frederick — $22,500

Daybreak Adult Day Services Inc. — $70,000

Golden Care of Frederick — $15,000

Mission of Mercy — $20,000

Seton Center Inc. — $20,000

Advocates for Homeless Families Inc. — $35,000

Heartly House Inc. — $105,000

Interfaith Housing Alliance Inc. — $25,000

Maryland Legal Aid — $50,000

The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs — $172,000

The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs — $18,250

American Red Cross Montgomery, Howard and Frederick Counties Chapter — $10,000

Blessings in a Backpack Frederick Chapter — $25,000

Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership — $4,000

Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership — $9,750

City Youth Matrix — $10,000

Empowering Community Leaders Network Inc. — $9,300

Housing Authority of the City of Frederick — $35,000

I Believe in Me Inc. — $20,000

Lead4Life Inc. — $50,000

Literacy Council of Frederick County — $30,000

Mental Health Association — $102,200

Phoenix Foundation of Maryland — $30,000

Spanish Speaking Community of Maryland, Inc. — $22,500

Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership of Frederick County — $42,000

The Delaplaine Arts Center — $10,000

United Way of Frederick County — $12,500

Way Station Inc. — $20,000

Woman to Woman Mentoring Inc. — $5,000

