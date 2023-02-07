Frederick County logo

Frederick County has opened a survey to Spanish speakers in an effort to improve communication with members of the community who speak limited English, according to a press release.

Through the Spanish survey, which is available at publicinput.com/fcg-encuestacomunidadhispana, people can learn about the county government resources available to them, the release states.

Survey barcode

A barcode links to a survey the Frederick County government has opened to Spanish speakers in an effort to improve communication with members of the community who speak limited English.

