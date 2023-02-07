Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
The survey is meant to help the county government improve its understanding of the barriers that people who speak limited English may face accessing these resources.
“This survey is an essential tool so we can reach Spanish speakers about the resources and services available to everyone in our community," County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, D, said in the release. "Being inclusive and accountable are core values of my administration.”
The survey will close March 31. All information that people provide will be anonymous and kept confidential, the release states.
The county plans to use the survey results to "establish a strategic communication and information dissemination plan" to improve communication with members of Spanish-speaking communities, the release states.
The survey takes roughly 10 to 15 minutes to complete and will feature questions about how long someone has lived in the county, the challenges they face accessing information or services from the county government and their preference for how to receive information the county distributes.
