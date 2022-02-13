Frederick County is seeking applicants for the latest cycle of the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation Easement program that ends April 1.
Through the MALPF program, the state Department of Agriculture purchases agricultural preservation easements that eternally protect farmland and woodland from development, according to a press release. Since being established in 1977, the program has preserved more than 23,500 acres of farmland in Frederick County.
“One of my priorities is to ensure that we leave a legacy of agriculture for future generations,” County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said in the release. “That means we have to preserve our best and most productive farmland. I’m proud to have accelerated our agriculture preservation initiatives, adding 3,500 acres over the past 15 months, with more in the pipeline.”
Those interested in applying should contact Shannon O’Neil, a land preservation planner for the county, at 301-600-1411 or at soneil@frederickcountymd.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.