Frederick County is expected to use more than $1.8 million in federal funding for equipment for its emergency operations center and a crisis stabilization center, and for the next few phase of the Frederick and Pennsylvania Line Railroad Trail, according to a press release Monday.

The funding is part of the omnibus spending bill for the federal Fiscal Year 2023 that President Joe Biden signed in December.

