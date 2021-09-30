Full-time Frederick County employees will receive $1,000 for being fully vaccinated, County Executive Jan Gardner announced Thursday.
Eligible part-time employees will receive $500, and county employees who aren’t yet vaccinated have until Nov. 30 to do so in order to receive the incentive.
“The goal is to get people vaccinated, to ensure that we have a safe workplace for everyone, and to help protect everyone in our community, including our most vulnerable and those who can't get vaccinated, which are our children,” Gardner (D) said during a Thursday press briefing.
The incentive will be paid for through the county’s first of two $25 million allocations from the American Rescue Plan Act, which Congress passed in March to assist states, businesses and people in their long-term recovery from the ongoing pandemic. If all eligible employees received the incentive, it would cost the county roughly $2.5 million, county spokeswoman Vivian Laxton said.
The price tag may be too high for Councilman Steve McKay, who said he's unsure if there's enough vaccine hesitancy among county employees to warrant such an investment.
"I support the idea of incentivizing county workers," McKay (R) said. "My first reaction is it sounds a little rich."
Fellow Republican Councilman Phil Dacey, however, said it's a worthwhile expenditure, especially if it sways people who may not be ideologically opposed to getting the vaccine but who just haven't prioritized getting it or had the time to.
"I like it a lot more than mandates," Dacey said. "I hope people respond to it."
The county’s more than 2,400 employees will be able to update their vaccination status online beginning Oct. 4, and payments will start Oct. 28 and end Dec. 23, Laxton said. Only employees who are active at the time of their payment being processed will be eligible for the incentive, she added.
Gardner’s announcement comes weeks after President Joe Biden (D) directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration -- the Labor Department agency known as OSHA -- to mandate employers with at least 100 workers require their employees to get vaccinated or produce a negative test for the virus each week, according to reporting from the Associated Press. The agency has not yet published its rule, which would apply to Frederick County employees.
Frederick County isn’t alone in its incentive program. At the start of September, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) said employees of his county would also be paid $1,000 to get vaccinated.
In May, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced that state employees would be offered a $100 incentive, though its effect on vaccination rates among state employees is unclear, as the state doesn't track vaccination rates among its employees, a Maryland Department of Health spokesman said in an email to The News-Post.
(3) comments
Using an incentive is a good approach.
The most valuable county employees are the ones with natural antibodies. These are the people we need to recognize and rewarded, not people who are taking a vaccine that they would have gotten anyway. The misplaced priorities of Maryland government are mind boggling.
Oh. Nice.
