Frederick Health will receive $2.5 million to retain and increase staff, part of another round of initiatives that will be funded with the county’s federal American Rescue Plan allocation, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced at a press briefing Thursday.
The funding will be used to relieve a shortage of health care workers at Frederick Health Hospital, which has been operating under a crisis standards of care since early January — an emergency measure taken when the demand for care exceeds the hospital’s capacity.
“[Health care workers] continue to work incredibly long hours to take care of people in our community, and they’ve had to step up over and over again,” Gardner (D) said during the briefing.
As of Thursday, there were 162 nurse vacancies in a health care system that accommodates roughly 1,000 nurses, said Cheryl Cioffi, senior vice president and chief operating officer for Frederick Health.
Nurses retiring has been the most common reason for the vacancies, Cioffi said, adding that staff working fewer hours to care for children and family members or leaving to work at another agency for higher pay have contributed too.
Statewide, nursing vacancies jumped 50 percent between August and the start of February, according to the Maryland Hospital Association.
“It’s going to take years to work out of this,” Tom Kleinhanzl, president and CEO for Fredrick Health, said in an interview following the county executive’s briefing.
Funding to alleviate Frederick Health’s staffing shortages was one of four initiatives totaling more than $4 million that Gardner announced. The initiatives will draw from the county’s more than $50 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan, which Congress passed to help states and municipalities recover from the pandemic.
Frederick Health will also receive more than $1 million to coordinate service and home-based medical care for low-income seniors, a program the health care system will partner with community organizations for.
Gardner said $500,000 will go toward the county’s award-winning Agriculture Innovation Grants Program, doubling the funding available. Applications for the next round of grants will open in March, she said.
More than $75,000 will go to the local Salvation Army to support its daytime center for people experiencing housing insecurity.
“Our goal in Frederick County is to allocate our ARPA money wisely, so we can make long-term differences and lift our community to an even better place than before the pandemic,” Gardner said.
