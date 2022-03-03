The Housing Authority of the city of Frederick will receive part of the county’s $50 million American Rescue Plan allocation to fund a new tutoring program, one of four initiatives receiving a total of $1.1 million that Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner (D) announced Thursday.
In partnership with Hood College and Frederick County Public Schools, the Housing Authority hopes to use the $400,000 it receives over the next four years to tutor at least 100 children to help them read at grade level by third grade and be comfortable with math by fifth grade — benchmarks that give children momentum to succeed academically and professionally in the future.
“The program has the potential to create generational change for families,” Gardner said.
Children need access to resources that’ll allow them to succeed in school in order to build confidence and realize the role they can play in the county and beyond, said Cynthia Powell, youth education coordinator for the Housing Authority.
“Education makes all the difference,” Powell said.
Help in the classroom is especially important as children catch up after consecutive school years complicated by COVID-19.
Shortfalls in education have disproportionately hindered progress for students from low income families who may have difficulty accessing the internet, computers or other resources essential for learning, Housing Authority staff said. The Housing Authority provided children in its facilities with these resources, but students still fell behind.
To help bring underprivileged students up to speed, the Housing Authority will partner with three Hood College professors who will develop tutoring plans and teach them to tutors the Housing Authority hires, said Ann Ryan, director of family services for the Housing Authority.
ARPA funding from the county will help the Housing Authority pay and train around 10 tutors, including students from Hood College and Frederick Community College, as well as former teachers.
Ryan said she hopes children can begin receiving tutoring through the program this summer, though the exact timeline will depend on when the Housing Authority receives its first allotment of funding from the county.
The county executive also announced that up to $300,000 of the county’s ARPA money will go to the Frederick County Health Care Coalition to provide resources to people with diabetes, which the coalition identified in a triennial public health plan last month as a top priority for the county.
For the last two years, COVID-19 has presented an increased risk of severe illness to people with diabetes, Gardner said. Like every other health metric tracked in the county, the disease disproportionately impacts African American and Hispanic communities locally, she said.
Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County will receive $250,000 to boost its program to repair or modify the homes of seniors, veterans, disabled people and those with low incomes, and $160,000 will go to the Frederick County Senior Services Division to pay for five vehicles to support the division’s food delivery service for vulnerable seniors.
Another announcement
County residents can use an interactive online survey to share what they’d like to see the county fund in the next fiscal year as part of a more than $700 million budget, Gardner said.
“Technology has taken us to a place where we can give people some real information and they can see the challenges of making those choices on what’s actually being asked for out there in our community,” Gardner said.
Those interested can access the survey at FrederickCountyMD.gov/Budget and click on the Balancing Act survey, which will be available until 5 p.m. on March 17. Survey results will be made public during Gardner’s public hearing on the budget, scheduled for March 21.
Gardner said she plans to announce the county’s budget April 14.
