Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner on Tuesday announced a series of climate initiatives and two new departments to boost the county’s push to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and eradicate them by 2050.
County government would spend $3.7 million under the proposed climate plan, which would include funding for more than eight new positions within the Office of Sustainability and Environmental Resources.
“This investment of one-time funds will really help the county to lessen its impact on the environment,” Gardner (D) said during a press briefing. “And it will save us money in years ahead by reducing our energy costs and by staying in compliance with federal [stormwater] regulations.”
Gardner’s initiatives and plan for new government departments are scheduled to be presented next week to the County Council, which will eventually vote whether to grant funding for the plan.
Gardner said the plan would initially be funded through government’s unanticipated revenue and unspent funds from the last budget year, known as fund balance.
Projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show Frederick County will experience more days with extreme heat in years to come, including roughly 100 days with 90-degree heat annually by the end of the century based on both low and high greenhouse gas emission scenarios.
This would likely damage infrastructure and facilities across the county, increase pressure on emergency services, damage agriculture and natural ecosystems and exacerbate public health disparities, Sustainability Director Shannon Moore said during Tuesday’s briefing.
The level to which Frederick County lowers greenhouse gas emissions will “greatly influence” how severely climate change affects the county, according to a memo from the climate consultant ICF.
“But we have an opportunity to reduce these impacts below critical thresholds, at this point, if we act now,” Moore said during Tuesday’s briefing.
Responsibilities within the sustainability office will be split between two new county departments: the Department of Climate and Energy, which would focus on reducing the county’s impact on climate change, and the Department of Stormwater, which would oversee how the county controls stormwater and related pollution.
The initiatives that Gardner introduced fall under four categories, the first being climate and energy. Gardner said the county is developing a regional plan in coordination with the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments — a nonprofit association comprising elected officials from Congress, Maryland and Virginia state legislatures and 24 local governments, including Frederick County.
County government is also working with Frederick city officials to create a parallel plan specific to the county that will include priorities such as improving energy efficiency in county buildings and transitioning to electric or zero-emission vehicles.
The second set of initiatives will boost county infrastructure to accommodate a shift to electric vehicles within local government’s fleet and throughout the county. As part of this shift, county government would lease or purchase electric vehicles, phase out those that are nonelectric and install electric charging stations at government facilities.
Another group of proposals will be geared toward building energy and resiliency programs, such as helping lower income families increase the energy efficiency of their homes and expanding resources to help businesses invest in energy efficiency programs and reduce water use.
The final category of initiatives will focus on increasing county government’s use of renewable energy sources and, eventually, completely offsetting county building electricity with 100 percent renewable energy, Gardner said.
(2) comments
Great news! Time to take action on climate now!
Does it really require eight new positions? Don't we know the major causes? The question is are we willing to take the steps necessary to clean up after ourselves and to slow or better yet reverse the destruction we humans are causing. Right now we're not even doing a good job of slowing down the destruction.
