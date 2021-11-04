Frederick County government has adopted a new platform for receiving and responding to service requests and concerns from constituents.
County Executive Jan Gardner announced the launch of the platform, FCG FixIt, during a press briefing Thursday. Gardner (D) said she hopes FCG FixIt will create consistency across county agencies so officials can better track concerns and responses.
“The existing methods for receiving and handling requests for service or to provide answers to questions worked well but were [somewhat] inconsistent agency to agency,” Gardner said in an email following the briefing.
Each of county government’s 18 divisions have offered different options for reporting concerns, which can range from filing a discrimination complaint to seeking resources for a behavioral health issue to identifying a pothole in a roadway, Gardner said.
While some divisions have relied on email, others received concerns through a service built into the county’s website or leaned on custom software with interactive maps for pinpointing areas where service was needed.
The new system, available on the county’s website or through a smartphone app, will notify all relevant divisions, Gardner said in an email.
Those submitting a concern or request will have the option to include a picture — like of a tree in the middle of a road — and will be asked for the relevant location. Users will also be able to see if a similar report has already been filed, though they won’t see who submitted it.
The FCG FixIt app is part of a larger software package county government began using internally last year, communications director Vivian Laxton said in an email. The bundle costs less than $59,000, $4,000 of which covers the cost of FCG FixIt, and is funded through the Interagency Information Technologies Division’s maintenance budget.
Community members can still contact county government divisions through phone or email, and those communications will be entered into the FCG FixIt system to be addressed through the same process, Gardner said.
County businesses can use FCG FixIt for tasks like verifying county employment, contacting the Office of Economic Development for assistance or addressing stormwater issues, she added.
FCG FixIt is available through the county’s website or through the Google or Apple app stores, where the app icon contains a blue/purple box with a wrench inside it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.