Frederick County government this week announced plans for its eighth Community Partnership Grants, a program which awards funding to nonprofits serving community needs, seniors and housing.
Grant money can be put toward operating expenses or one-time purchases, according to a county news release, which listed examples of one-time projects like HVAC equipment replacement for a transitional housing shelter, commercial washers and dryers at a homeless shelter and computer equipment at a community center.
“Our human service nonprofits do an amazing job connecting people with the resources they need,” County Executive Jan Gardner said in the release. “The benefits to our community have been clear, especially during the pandemic."
Applications will be available from Nov. 10 through Dec. 14, and the county plans to host a virtual meeting the night before applications open on Nov. 9. More information and a link to the applications, once they open, can be found online at FrederickCountyMD.gov/CPG. Questions can be directed to Citizens Services Director of Operations Kelli Goetz at 301-600-1410 or kgoetz1@frederickcountymd.gov.
The county will announce grant winners in April 2022, and funding will be available beginning July 1.
