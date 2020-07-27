Frederick County is seeking offers to develop two affordable housing projects in and just outside Frederick.
County Executive Jan Gardner announced the two sites at a news briefing late last week, one of which is about 4.5 acres on Alan Linton Boulevard near Tuscarora Elementary School, and the other on about 10 acres on the southwestern corner of Md. 26 and Sebastian Boulevard near the Dearbought community in Frederick.
Gardner said county officials are completing a Request for Proposal (RFP) to send out to potential developers, who will have until 3 p.m. on Aug. 31 to submit proposals for the two properties.
The two properties were surplus properties for Frederick County Public Schools, but both sites were deemed too small for schools and later transferred to the county, Gardner said.
The county then made them available through County Council approval, Gardner added. The county was preparing to start the RFP process for the properties in the spring before the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
The RFP requires that each developer build affordable housing projects that would be for workforce or senior housing, at below-market rates. Gardner said the number of units, type of housing and other aspects would be determined by the developers’ proposals.
She added, however, that those proposals must blend in with the surrounding communities. The apartment complex at 520 N. Market St. in Frederick is a good example of a successful affordable housing project, Gardner said.
Developers are vital to the process and how a site might be used, she said.
“I never have that vision. The people that develop property always can do something with it that I would never consider,” Gardner said.
Vivian Laxton, Gardner’s communications director, said the RFP could be modified after a pre-proposal conference call with potential developers, based on any follow-up questions they might have.
Milton Bailey, director of the county’s department of housing and community development, said he and colleagues are excited at the opportunity for two more affordable housing projects.
Bailey said there shouldn’t be too many challenges for developers at either site, given they’re fairly clean, in established communities and near a fair amount of infrastructure.
Successful bids for affordable housing projects are determined by how many people they serve, what income categories will be served and amenities available to the community, among other factors, he added.
Like Gardner, Bailey said it’s important for developers to consider the feel of the community when submitting proposals.
“They take on the characteristics of the community, they’re not going to be eyesores, they’re not going to be developments that are out of place with the community,” Bailey said. “They support the energy, property values and synergy [of the community].”
(2) comments
I’m sure the current residents of that area are thrilled.
Sounds like a good project for Lancaster . craftsmen Builders. ..They are highly rated and local.
