Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner highlighted the county’s resiliency amid the pandemic in her annual State of the County address Monday.
In calling attention to the county’s COVID response, Gardner (D) mentioned that roughly $17 million in grants helped small businesses remain open through the most financially trying months of the year, while food and housing assistance programs ensured vulnerable populations received support.
“Frederick County’s resilience has been demonstrated by our people, our businesses, our nonprofit human service agencies and our community funders to help our community recover, renew and rise from the pandemic,” Gardner said during the 30-minute video, available to watch on the county’s YouTube page.
In 2021, the county announced plans for life science, technology and manufacturing companies to build facilities in the coming years that will bring thousands of jobs to the county, Gardner said. But, she added, growth among county businesses wasn’t ubiquitous.
“Our economy is in a much better place than it was a year ago, but we know some business sectors continue to struggle,” Gardner said. “Particularly in hospitality, tourism and the arts and entertainment.”
Gardner said county government plans to continue assisting the workforce by supporting local child care businesses to allow for more unemployed parents to return to work.
She also emphasized government’s push to improve access to resources among the county’s underserved populations, namely rural communities and people of color.
Rural communities in the county have historically had a difficult time accessing county government resources, such as business grants, compared to those who live in more developed areas. Gardner said county leaders hope to bridge this gap by bringing services to rural areas and by connecting more people to resources like high-speed internet in these communities.
Members of an Office of Equity and Inclusion, established this year by the county, will seek to promote equity in planning, policy, recruitment and hiring and general decision-making in county government.
And Gardner mentioned plans for an Immigrant Affairs Commission to help improve communication between the county’s diverse immigrant communities and local government.
Preservation in the county was also a theme of Gardner’s address. She said the county added approximately 2,800 acres of preserved farmland to its 70,000 total, and officials launched a grant program to preserve rural and historic structures, especially outside the city of Frederick.
Moreover, a plan to preserve land around Sugarloaf Mountain is at the beginning of a lengthy public process, and Gardner said she hopes it will be a template for future preservation initiatives in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.