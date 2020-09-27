Jan Gardner confirmed she will veto her first bill as county executive, a step which could lead to further debate over impact fees and a possible vote to override that decision by County Council members.
The relevant legislation was introduced by Councilman Jerry Donald (D) on behalf of Gardner and her administration. Gardner and Donald said the bill was a “tune-up” bill, cleaning up part of the county’s impact fees law.
It proposed preventing developers from paying impact fees already paid on a parcels of land, even after a land transfer occurs or permits expire, along with giving developers credit if they donate land for the site of a county school.
Impact fees are paid by developers to help pay for the cost of growing school and library systems countywide.
Councilman Phil Dacey introduced an amendment that increased the impact fee waiver for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) from 800 to 1,000 square feet— and that’s what led to the bill only passing by a 4-3 vote, and Gardner’s veto.
“I really think we’ve entered a place where allowing a waiver for these units for up to 1,000 square feet ... opens the door for other similar type units, like apartments and condominiums, to ask for the same thing,” Gardner said earlier this month about why she’ll veto Donald’s bill, given Dacey’s amendment. “I do think units that large are likely to have more than one bedroom, [and] are more likely to have children.”
“If they’re smaller, one-bedroom units, they’re going to be rented by one or two people... once you get a larger size, you’re out there talking about having units with children that are not paying impact fees,” Gardner added. “And I do think it opens the debate about fairness and equity, with apartments and condominiums, which we know generate a lot of children into our schools.”
This overall issue caused considerable debate earlier this month between council members. Councilman Jerry Donald (D) said he understood the argument that council members had just passed a bill allowing for impact fee exemptions for farm lots, but argued a line needed to be drawn before the code was further weakened.
“I really don’t want to start punching holes in our school-based, structure for impact fees,” said Donald, who has taught in Frederick County Public Schools for several years, including in portable classrooms. “In a sense, we did this in one area, [but] I don’t want to keep doing it in consecutive areas. It needs to stop some place, and this where I’ve decided we need to stop.”
But Donald was opposed by members of both sides of the political aisle. That included Councilman Steve McKay (R).
McKay didn’t deny that larger ADUs could add school-aged children to school systems, but added the farm lot bill the council passed could do the same thing.
“You could have full-size homes on those lots, we’re going to have kids there too,” McKay said about the farm lots bill. “But nobody blinked in that argument, nobody raised the point in that bill, did they? Personally, I’d like to see a little intellectual consistency in these arguments, and that’s why I make these comparisons.”
McKay was joined by Council members Kai Hagen (D), Phil Dacey (R) and Jessica Fitzwater (D) is voting for Donald’s amended bill.
Dacey, the amendment sponsor, said he was surprised by the administration’s position on opposing the waiver by 200 square feet. He said those who look at building ADUs—typically seen as tiny homes or in-law suites — don’t easily have over $7,000 to spend on impact fees, and it will discourage people from building them, something county officials have tried to jumpstart with prior legislation.
“I don’t think they’re generally used by families with children, but to the extent that they are, people that are squeezing families into 1,000-square foot living space are not people that are going to be able to afford [over $7,000] in impact fees,” Dacey said.
Dacey said he would encourage council members to override Gardner’s veto, which would require five votes, per the county charter. But he, McKay and Hagen all said they don’t know how that situation would play out.
Hagen, in supporting Dacey’s amendment and the overall bill, said ADUs are one of several ways to address the county’s affordable housing issue, along with diversifying housing stock countywide, concerning both income levels and the professional and developmental background of county residents.
“A few here and there — individually scattered about, mostly not with children, in existing communities with existing infrastructure, randomly distributed among school districts — is not going to be a significant issue,” Hagen said about ADUs and their impact on school capacity. “Especially when you weigh it against the importance of trying to … take more innovative approaches to increasing the supply of affordable housing in our community.”
If Gardner’s veto cannot be overridden by five County Council members, Donald said he would reintroduce the bill. Future debate and that potential vote on a veto could occur in the coming weeks.
(2) comments
"“I don’t think they’re generally used by families with children, but to the extent that they are, people that are squeezing families into 1,000-square foot living space are not people that are going to be able to afford [over $7,000] in impact fees,” Dacey said."
If that's the case, they are probably not making enough to pay for the growth they bring. We should be discouraging growth or at the very least be neutral about it. We shouldn't be encouraging growth through public policy.
Exactly; if they don't have the $7k (actually the developer can absorb some of it but of course they won't) then they should buy a pre-existing structure.
