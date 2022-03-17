Funding to accelerate construction to replace two aging elementary schools and add three new library branches are part of Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner’s draft capital budget, unveiled Thursday.
The final budget and its price tag will be released April 14 before going to the Frederick County Council for approval.
Gardner’s draft capital budget would put new buildings for Green Valley and Valley elementary schools on pace to open in 2025, up to two years earlier than scheduled in last year’s capital budget.
A $102 million allocation from the Built to Learn Act, passed by the Maryland legislature in 2020 to accelerate school construction projects, and a matching contribution from the county will expedite construction of the new buildings.
“Both schools are overcrowded, both schools are in great need of renovation,” Gardner (D) said during a press briefing Thursday.
Green Valley Elementary School has not been renovated since it was built 50 years ago, according to previous reporting from the News-Post.
Enrollment there is nearly 200 students above capacity, according to Frederick County Public Schools’ 2021 data. Overcrowding in Valley Elementary School is less severe, but the school is still 15 students above capacity.
Each new school will accommodate roughly 700 students, 200 more than the two current schools allow, Gardner said.
The new Green Valley Elementary School will be built on a school site in the Landsdale neighborhood, which is largely responsible for the current building’s overcrowding. Valley Elementary School will be relocated behind the current school building in Jefferson.
The elementary schools are two out of nine total school construction projects that would receive funding in the upcoming fiscal year as part of Gardner’s proposed capital budget.
Gardner’s proposal also included funding for final construction of a new Waverley Elementary School, which is scheduled to open in August and will provide additional space for an existing school that is more than 160 students over capacity.
Funds would also go toward building a new Brunswick Elementary School, scheduled to open in 2023, an addition to Crestwood Middle School and renovations to Thurmont and Monocacy elementary schools. Studies to explore future construction at Yellow Springs Elementary School and at the campus that houses Middletown elementary, middle and high schools would also be funded.
The county has sped up additional projects with the purchase last year of a 26-acre property on Himes Ave., which includes a large facility the county used to run COVID-19 vaccination clinics, formerly referred to as the 800 Oak St. facilities.
County officials hope the property will become the site of a branch library on the west side of Frederick, a part of the city that has long been without one. Construction could begin in 2024, according to county staff, and the library’s doors could open to the public by the following year.
Gardner also aims to fund construction for a new Middletown branch library that is scheduled to open in 2023, one of three new library branches included in her draft capital budget.
In addition to new branches on the west side of Frederick and in Middletown, county officials plan to eventually have a regional library in the eastern part of the county.
A number of other projects would receive the funding they need to move forward, such as the Northgate Fire Station that will open this spring, a renovated Middletown Park that the public can visit starting this summer and ongoing construction on Old National Pike, east of New Market.
The capital budget would also cover the cost to purchase body-worn cameras for Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies. To adhere to a state law passed last year, all Maryland law enforcement agencies must require their officers to wear body cameras by 2025.
Gardner also outlined requests she received from county boards and departments seeking funding from the county’s general operating budget, separate from the capital budget that funds long-term projects.
The Frederick County Board of Education had the largest request: $48 million to account for increased enrollment, special education and student learning resources and to help hire and retain staff.
Gardner will host a town hall Monday beginning at 7 p.m. to hear what constituents would most like to see in the general operating budget.
Due to gathering limits, only the first 25 members of the public who register at FrederickCountyMD.gov/BudgetPublicHearing will be invited to attend at Winchester Hall in Frederick. The event will also be livestreamed on FCG TV, and the public can call in by dialing 855-925-2801 and entering meeting code 2445.
Gardner said she expects more requests for money from the operating budget in weeks leading up to May 31, the deadline by which the Frederick County Council must adopt a budget.
“The budget remains a work in progress,” Gardner said.
