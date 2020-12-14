Per the county charter, County Executive Jan Gardner (D) is required to present a comprehensive annual financial report each year to the County Council.
Much of the report this year touches on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but it also highlights future school projects, the new Northgate Fire Station groundbreaking in Frederick and Othello Regional Park in the southern part of the county, among other activities.
Gardner lauds the Frederick County community in working to stay safe during the pandemic.
“Even on the darkest days of this pandemic, our community came together to take care of each other, and there were signs of hope and optimism for the better days ahead,” Gardner said.
The County Council will be briefed on the report Tuesday.
Demand for some county services has increased— like meals for seniors, by more than 600 percent, according to the report. More than 500,000 digital checkouts have been logged by county library staff.
The following school construction projects have begun to address crowding:
- Blue Heron Elementary School in the Lake Linganore area
- Oakdale Middle School addition
- Rock Creek School in Walkersville
- Brunswick Elementary School replacement
Othello Regional Park was also completed this year — the first county park with equestrian features, along with a sports field complex with lights and numerous trails.
Gardner also wrote in her report about holding more than a dozen meetings with small groups on racial equity — and hiring Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer Michael Hughes to address those issues.
“The time is now to bring people together to do the hard work to advance meaningful solutions,” the county executive wrote.
Public safety personnel has remained busy during the pandemic, she also wrote. The Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to 30,362 calls for service through Dec. 7. The Northgate Fire Station on the northwest side of Frederick will help address the demand for services in the city and is expected to handle more than 3,000 calls annually once it is operating, County Fire Chief Tom Coe previously told The Frederick News-Post.
The county’s unemployment rate as of October was 6.3 percent, below the state average of 6.9 percent and the U.S. rate at 7.7 percent for the same period, Gardner wrote.
At the end of the report, a listed summary shows County Council members passed more than a dozen bills, many of which were on behalf of the county executive. It also included her first veto of a bill while in office, involving an update on the county’s impact fees code for schools.
