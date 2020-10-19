The County Council will review a proposal this week that would assist seniors through a rent buy-down program.
County Executive Jan Gardner said when she announced the plan last week that many details still need to be finalized, but that the recently released ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) report shows that affordable senior housing remains an issue.
“When we went to talk about affordable housing issues, and supporting first-time homebuyers, we talked about, well do we support all closing costs, [or] just the increase in closing costs?” Gardner said. “How many people would this help? And really, it came off that there may be a greater need.”
The ALICE report, prepared by United Way of Frederick County, provides a swath of data about demographic and socioeconomic trends countywide. It includes data about households not only below the poverty level but also those above it who still struggle to meet basic needs, like food, transportation and health care.
Gardner said 47 percent of seniors 65 or older find it difficult to meet basic needs every month, or are ALICE households. Another 16 percent of senior households live in poverty, according to the report.
Gardner’s proposal and the corresponding staff report were brief, but the main crux as of Monday was that seniors would pay 30 percent of their income toward rent, and the program would take care of the remaining costs.
Last week, Gardner said $500,000 in recordation tax funding would be split between two programs related to agricultural preservation and the rent buy-down program.
“When the recordation fee was proposed, we originally thought the greatest housing need was assistance to help young families buy their first homes,” Gardner said. “But it has also become apparent that one of the biggest housing needs is for low- and fixed-income seniors who are struggling to remain in the community they’ve called home for decades.”
Bruce Zavos, president of the local firm Zavos Architecture and Design and a member of the county’s Affordable Housing Council, said he was supportive of Gardner’s proposal.
Under the program, the county’s Department of Housing and Community Development would work with Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) developers like Zavos to administer the program.
Assistance would vary based on income, but the staff report provided an example of monthly assistance by using the affordable housing complex at the old Ox Fibre Brush Co. building.
The monthly buy-down on a one-bedroom apartment at that complex — set to open at 400 East Church St. in the coming years — would be $213, according to a staff report. It would be $273 for a two-bedroom unit.
“I think anything they can do to help lower-income renters is always a step in the right direction,” Zavos said of the program. “If we don’t do this, we’re going to have a very homogeneous community and not a diverse community, and that’s not a vibrant community.”
