Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting on Thursday for public feedback on the county's legislative priorities for the Maryland General Assembly's 2023 session, which starts in January.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Winchester Hall on East Church Street in Frederick. It will be televised on FCG TV and cable channels 19 and 1085, and through a county webcast at FrederickCountyMD.gov/LegislativeTownHall.
Gardner has proposed a bill to keep the state's forest banking program in place until 2024, according to a news release from the county. The program, which has preserved more than 2,500 acres of forest in Frederick County, was halted two years ago, the release states.
Gardner's bill would also extend the timeline for local governments to deposit money into the Forest Conservation Fund, which the town of Emmitsburg requested be a part of the county's legislative priorities.
Another bill in the county's proposed legislative package would allow polygraph tests for Division of Public Works employees who work at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.
The county's legislative package will include bills and positions that the County Council and community organizations request.
The council has supported a proposal from Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater that would increase the county's marriage surcharge license fee by $10 to help fund domestic violence programs.
Gardner will present the draft legislation and public input to the county executive-elect in November, the release states.
To provide comment over the phone, members of the public may call 855-925-2801 and enter meeting code 8634.
For more information, the county encouraged people to contact Government Affairs Director Joy Schaefer at 301-600-1621 or by e-mail at jschaefer@FrederickCountyMD.gov.
