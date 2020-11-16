County Executive Jan Gardner and members of the county's delegation in Annapolis will convene Wednesday at 1 p.m. to discuss potential legislation, position statements and capital funding requests.
The meeting will be virtual and broadcast on the county government website at FrederickCountyMD.gov/FCGTV and on cable channels 19 and 1085.
Among the proposals is legislation from Gardner (D) and County Councilman Steve McKay (R) to create a special election process for vacancies on the Board of Education. An appointment process would still be needed, but a special election would occur if a board member vacates his or her seat in roughly the first year of a term.
