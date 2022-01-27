Free KN95 masks, in packs of five, will be available at Frederick County Public Libraries beginning Friday, County Executive Jan Gardner announced in a Thursday news briefing.
One pack of masks per household will be available to county residents during regular library operating hours and located just inside the entrance of each branch. Library hours and locations can be found at FCPL.org.
Edward F. Fry Memorial Library at Point of Rocks, Emmitsburg Branch Library and Myersville Community Library are closed Fridays, so masks will be available at these locations beginning Saturday.
Nearly 100,000 masks will be in stock, which Gardner (D) said fire and rescue staff were delivering to the county’s nine library branches as she gave her announcement Thursday.
The supply is part of a statewide distribution of 20 million N95 and KN95 masks, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended over other types of face coverings for protecting against COVID infection. In a Jan. 13 announcement, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said the Maryland Department of Health would be distributing the masks through testing and vaccination sites, nursing homes and local health departments like Frederick County’s.
Health Officer Barbara Brookmyer said that while COVID case levels have recently dropped in Frederick County and are projected to continue declining, the virus continues to spread faster than it did last winter, taking lives and putting what Gardner said is “incredible stress” on Frederick Health Hospital.
More people, 26, died from COVID last week than during any previous week over the last two years, Brookmyer said.
And as of midday Thursday, January was tied with April 2020 for the most COVID deaths, 55, of any month during the pandemic. It’s already the deadliest month for statewide COVID deaths.
“While many people are talking about omicron not causing as serious of illness as often as the prior variants, we still have so many people who are testing positive that even a small percentage of a big number is still a big number of people who are entering the health care system,” Brookmyer said. “And unfortunately having serious complications.”
To quell community spread of the virus, the county Board of Health, which includes Brookmyer, Gardner and the seven members of the County Council, at the end of December instituted a countywide mask mandate in public indoor settings.
The rule will remain in place until the county’s case rate drops below 20 per 100,000 residents. The rate was nearly 66 per 100,000 on Thursday.
Yes, let's distribute free masks AFTER the probable peak of infections. We can wear them as we watch the horse that already escaped the barn run further down the street. 🙄
