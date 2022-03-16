Three organizations representing tens of thousands of builders, Realtors and employees in Frederick County will host a joint forum to ask questions of candidates running for county executive.
The forum will be held April 7 at The ARC of Frederick County, located at 555 S. Market St., in Frederick. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Those interested in attending the forum must register at the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Chamber’s website.
The Frederick County Building Industry Association, the Frederick County Association of Realtors and the Frederick County chamber of Commerce have limited in-person participation to the candidates running for the Democratic nomination — the only contested county executive race for the July 15 primary election.
Three Democrats have filed for the county’s top elected office: County Council members Jessica Fitzwater and Kai Hagen, and Daryl Boffman, founder of Acela Technologies Inc. and the former Frederick County Public Schools public affairs director.
Maryland Sen. Michael Hough, who represents Frederick and Carroll counties, is the only candidate who has filed for the Republican nomination.
Hough will not participate in the forum, but he will have a chance to submit written answers to the same questions that Democrats will respond to at the forum.
Danielle Adams, executive officer for the Building Industry Association, said she hopes to finalize by the end of next week a list of questions that reflect the priorities of county voters — which she feels the three hosting organizations have a pulse on.
Between the Building Industry Association, the Association of Realtors and the Chamber of Commerce, “We feel like we are in every single business and household in this county,” Adams said.
Rick Weldon, president and chief executive officer for the chamber, agreed.
“When we represent tens of thousands of people, we expect that we’re going to be listened to,” he said.
Weldon said he especially wants to hear from candidates about their plans to help small businesses recover from the pandemic. State and federal COVID-19 relief money provided a much needed boost, but Weldon said he wants candidates to present a more consistent form of support.
Entering office without a small business plan that could be implemented immediately would be “a huge missed opportunity” for any of the candidates, Weldon said.
Fitzwater, Hagen, Boffman and Hough will all receive a list of questions before the forum. Each candidate can respond in writing, and the three Democrats will have a chance at the forum to expand on their answers. Written responses from the candidates will be made public after the forum, Adams said.
Members of the public will be invited to share questions they have for the candidates on index cards, which organizers will collect until the forum’s intermission, and hosts will pose the questions to candidates if there is time left at the end of the event.
Audience questions that remain when the forum ends will be sent as follow-up questions for candidates to answer in writing, Adams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.