Two longtime county employees are now heading two divisions as part of a reorganization of the Division of Utilities and Solid Waste Management.
Mark Schweitzer, who has served as acting director of that division since the end of March when Kevin Demosky retired, is now director of the Division of Water and Sewer Utilities, and Phil Harris is now director of the Division of Solid Waste and Recycling.
Both men have more than two decades of experience in Frederick County government, and they were unanimously approved to their new posts by the County Council Tuesday.
Vivian Laxton, communications director for County Executive Jan Gardner (D), said Schweitzer earned an annual salary of $172,526 as acting director since the end of March. He will earn the same salary in his new role.
Harris was paid $117,273 annually as head of the Department of Solid Waste Management and will make $140,727 in his new role.
Schweitzer said given the growth of both divisions, it will be nice to give his undivided attention to the water and sewer lines, along with wastewater treatment plants.
According to a county news release, his division oversees $759 million in assets.
“There have been a lot of changes with treatment technologies, the complexities of the treatment plants and the actual number of treatment plants,” Schweitzer said. “We’ve done some consolidation so we could convey some wastewater treatment flows at the advanced treatment plants, so that all the wastewater gets the appropriate level of treatment to the best standards that we can produce.”
He added treatment plants, including the Ballenger-McKinney Wastewater Treatment Plant, have started to treat and remove nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus from wastewater since he started with the county nearly three decades ago.
Those efforts, along with enhanced nutrient removal technology, are efforts county officials have taken to protect the Chesapeake Bay through the Chesapeake Bay program, Schweitzer said.
He and Gardner said it’s important to continue the county’s long-term planning for the Division of Water and Sewer Utilities and Division of Solid Waste and Recycling, whether that be infrastructure replacement or expanding overall capacity for water and sewer lines and at the landfill.
Gardner said both divisions currently have long-term plans they’re following, and splitting them was necessary due to the county’s growth.
“If we had tried to advertise and fill a position, it’d be very hard to find somebody with the water and sewer experience and the solid waste management experience,” Gardner said. “They’re really very different fields.”
Both divisions used to operate under the Division of Public Works about three decades ago, she said—and over time, they’ve slowly split up.
“It’s a reflection of the specific knowledge and technical skills unique to those two very different operations,” Gardner said. “They’ve grown in magnitude, they have very specific, technical permitting requirements and I think they’ve just reached a point in time where they should stand on their own”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.