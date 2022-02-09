Maryland state Sen. Michael Hough, a Republican running for Frederick County executive, blamed county officials Wednesday for their handling of a failed $30 billion proposal for Amazon Web Services to build data centers in multiple parts of the county.
Talks between Amazon and Frederick County ended last year, in part because Amazon and county government couldn’t reach an agreement on the project’s timeline. While one county official said the proposal was aggressive but feasible, several referred to Amazon’s terms as “close to impossible” and “impractical.”
“Ultimately, business announcements and the decision of a business to locate here is made by the business itself to achieve its goals,” County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said in a prepared statement.
Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll counties) wasn’t convinced.
“Frederick County blew a historic business deal which would have allowed the county to make massive investments,” the senator said in a news release Wednesday.
Hough said that millions in tax revenue from data centers would have allowed the county to put funding toward preserving farmland and boosting funding for the public education system, among other things. He mentioned reporting from the News-Post in his release stating that neighboring Loudoun County, Virginia, expects more than $500 million in tax revenues from its data centers this year, with Amazon’s 70 facilities there contributing much of that total.
“I have already met with Amazon and will engage other businesses to bring jobs and tax revenue to Frederick County,” Hough said.
But Gardner, who is term-limited, said in a statement that Hough “seems unaware that counties in Northern Virginia gain the majority of their tax revenue from data centers through the assessment of a business personal property tax that Frederick County does not assess.”
“Senator Hough demonstrates that he is a political opportunist and is not aware of what is actually happening in Frederick County,” Gardner said.
(5) comments
Thank you, Jan! Hough, your typical Republican only wants to help big business, no matter what it does to the County. Even if we did have personal property taxes, which we don't and Hough is ignorant about, it would cost us many of those tax dollars for roads, schools, and heavy congestion. Maybe Hough doesn't care, many of us do. Not to mention, Hough lives in Brunswick.
Gardner is spot on. Hough is the worst of political opportunists. He has nothing to run on but criticizing others. He is anti education and pro-sprawl just like his buddies Blaine and Kirby. Despicable!
[thumbup][thumbup]
Michael Howl is running his mouth without understanding the logistics. Trying to seize an opportunity to campaign. Frederick county is blue’er today than ever before, therefore he has zero chance of being county executive. None. Just as Ba’Lane how his plans to be CE went. Ask Kirbie how well it worked for him.
Kelly Q Alzan
Lead Political Analyst
I take nothing for granted after Trump's win. Let's work hard to make sure Hough doesn't win.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.