Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said he is still taking part in administrative work and attending executive-level meetings and events during his paid administrative leave.
Jenkins went on administrative leave on April 14 after he and Frederick firearms business owner Robert Justin Krop were indicted by a federal grand jury. They were charged with conspiracy and making false statements, accused of working together to illegally obtain machine guns.
The indictment refers to Krop writing five letters between 2015 and 2022 for Jenkins to sign on Frederick County Sheriff’s Office letterhead requesting machine gun demonstrations for potential future purchase by the Sheriff’s Office. Their cases are pending.
In a letter to Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, sent April 13, Jenkins said he would still serve in an administrative capacity during his leave and would attend executive level meetings and events "as necessary."
Jenkins said in his letter that his leave would last "for an undetermined period of time."
Since April 14, Jenkins has attended a number of county events and meetings, including a steering committee meeting on Wednesday for the federal 287(g) program, in which U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement can train law enforcement officers to inquire about the immigration status of those booked at jails.
Jenkins attended the county's 275th anniversary jubilee on June 10.
According to Todd Wivell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, Jenkins also has attended various meetings with county directors and officials and did a site visit of the new shared grounds for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Frederick County Public Schools in Urbana.
In a phone interview on Thursday, Jenkins said he attended sheriff's office budget meetings and has gone back to the office on occasion to do work.
He said the letter about his administrative leave speaks for itself.
"I am still the head of the agency," he said. "That's not going to change."
Jenkins wrote in the letter that Col. David Benjamin would take on day-to-day operations of the sheriff's office and "perform the duties of the Sheriff."
"I am delegating the authority to sign documents as necessary to Colonel Benjamin," Jenkins' letter reads.
A sheriff's office press release issued on April 12 said Jenkins' leave of absence would begin on April 14, but did not specify what he would and would not do while on leave.
“Out of respect for the men and women of this agency and not to interfere with the effective operations, I am going to take a leave of absence, effective end of business, Friday, April 14, through the end of this judicial process,” Jenkins said in the press release.
Jenkins is being paid his full salary while on leave, according to Wivell.
The Frederick News-Post asked county spokesperson Vivian Laxton for Fitzwater's thoughts on the sheriff continuing to participate in administrative duties, meetings and events and whether Fitzwater felt that the terms of the sheriff's leave should have been publicized.
Laxton responded in an email:
"The Office of the County Executive received notification of the Sheriff’s decision on April 12th. The specific details of the Sheriff’s leave of absence were spelled out in a letter sent to the County Executive and other elected officials, as well as some law enforcement officials, on the morning of April 14th.
"The Sheriff is an independently elected official. Sheriff Jenkins did not resign from office. Rather, he delegated authority over the office to Acting Sheriff Col. Benjamin.
"The County Executive has directed staff to deal with Acting Sheriff Col. Benjamin, but Chuck Jenkins remains an independently elected official and the County Executive has no oversight over how he acts during his leave of absence."
In addition to Fitzwater, Jenkins' letter was also addressed to five Frederick County Council members. Council members Renee Knapp, who represents the county at-large, and Jerry Donald, who represents District 1, were not included on the letter.
(5) comments
It's about time the FNP caught up with the fact that Jenkins is still doing parts of his job which is TOTALLY inconsistent with a leave of absence. He attended and spoke at budget meetings in public and the FNP didn't even notice. Chuck is clearly not interested in giving up his power. Will be interesting to see how this case proceeds and how he reacts to it.
What a surprise, he's not a little person. His forthcoming plea will be a gift to this county and the force. Time for a real housecleaning in it, as well.
Did anyone honestly believe that the most popular man in Frederick County would give up control of the Office he coveted so badly and misrepresented his role as the top Immigration Control Officer in the Country to get and keep it. Two trips to the White House and one to Congress by implying that he arrested and deported over 1300 illegal aliens, of which more than 100 of were MS13 gang members. Even got a ride down the Rio Grand on a machine gun laden Patrol Boat. Without a shred of evidence to back up his claims to this day. And now throwing his partner in crime under the bus to get cleared of their mutual conspiracy to obtain machine guns, one a belt fed weapon of war by signing a letter on a FCSO Letterhead saying that he might want to buy one for the Sheriff’s Office as a favor to his good friend with absolutely no intention to do so. Not good.
C'mon man, that ain't a leave of absence
Jenkins is above the law, don't you know.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.