Jenkins Sworn In
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said he is still taking part in administrative work and attending executive-level meetings and events during his paid administrative leave.

Jenkins went on administrative leave on April 14 after he and Frederick firearms business owner Robert Justin Krop were indicted by a federal grand jury. They were charged with conspiracy and making false statements, accused of working together to illegally obtain machine guns.

(5) comments

FrederickFan

It's about time the FNP caught up with the fact that Jenkins is still doing parts of his job which is TOTALLY inconsistent with a leave of absence. He attended and spoke at budget meetings in public and the FNP didn't even notice. Chuck is clearly not interested in giving up his power. Will be interesting to see how this case proceeds and how he reacts to it.

Piedmontgardener

What a surprise, he's not a little person. His forthcoming plea will be a gift to this county and the force. Time for a real housecleaning in it, as well.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Did anyone honestly believe that the most popular man in Frederick County would give up control of the Office he coveted so badly and misrepresented his role as the top Immigration Control Officer in the Country to get and keep it. Two trips to the White House and one to Congress by implying that he arrested and deported over 1300 illegal aliens, of which more than 100 of were MS13 gang members. Even got a ride down the Rio Grand on a machine gun laden Patrol Boat. Without a shred of evidence to back up his claims to this day. And now throwing his partner in crime under the bus to get cleared of their mutual conspiracy to obtain machine guns, one a belt fed weapon of war by signing a letter on a FCSO Letterhead saying that he might want to buy one for the Sheriff’s Office as a favor to his good friend with absolutely no intention to do so. Not good.

chris

C'mon man, that ain't a leave of absence

eastmoonrabbit

Jenkins is above the law, don't you know.

