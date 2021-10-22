Small businesses in Frederick County can apply for grant funding to cover the costs of expanding online sales or telework options since the pandemic began.

Winners in this second round of grants will receive up to $10,000 to pay for equipment or services that have been needed to expand online sales or offer telework opportunities to employees since March 2020, County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said in a press briefing Thursday. The county has set aside $221,000 for the program, according to a news release.

Eligible businesses must have 20 or fewer employees, full- or part-time, and have been in business prior to March 9, 2020. Applications will be accepted until Nov. 5. For more information or to apply, visit discoverfrederickmd.com/covid-19.

