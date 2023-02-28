TransIT Services of Frederick County will offer expanded shuttle bus services to rural communities for at least the next two years beginning April 1, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said Tuesday.
The two-year pilot program will include two round trips on Saturdays for shuttle buses that run between Frederick, Brunswick and Jefferson; and between Frederick, Emmitsburg and Thurmont. TransIT does not currently offer rural shuttle services on weekends.
“Historically, our rural communities have not received the same level of service due to funding constraints and the fact that we are the largest land mass county in the state,” Fitzwater, D, said in a press briefing.
Also as part of the pilot program, the Brunswick-Jefferson shuttle’s first trip will begin in Frederick, rather than in Brunswick, to accommodate people who need rides to early shifts in Brunswick.
And, the Emmitsburg-Thurmont route will include a late morning trip on Tuesdays and Thursdays to help people get to medical appointments, especially along Thomas Johnson Drive in Frederick.
TransIT Services will also improve accessibility, seating and signage at stops for the Brunswick-Jefferson and Emmitsburg-Thurmont shuttle routes as part of the pilot program.
“This is really going to mean a lot to our community,” Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown said during the press briefing. “Not everyone’s life fits in Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.”
The expanded shuttle service will cost about $105,000 per year and will be paid for using funding from the county’s allocation from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, county spokeswoman Vivian Laxton wrote in a text message.
The additional shuttle trips account for less than one full-time driver position, she wrote.
Emmitsburg Mayor Don Briggs said the expanded service will especially help older residents and students at Mount St. Mary’s University.
Briggs said he recently spoke with Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird about the pilot program, and the two men were “very enthusiastic about the connectivity this will bring.”
Kinnaird said the expanded service will help Thurmont residents get to Frederick and to Emmitsburg, where many residents go for doctor’s visits, shopping and other activities. The added routes will also benefit Thurmont’s older residents, he said.
“We have a lot of seniors in Thurmont who are very active, and more of them will be more active now,” Kinnaird said during the press briefing. “I know it’ll make a big difference for all of us.”
