TransIT Presser
Buy Now

Frederick County Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett, left, and Council President Brad Young, right, watch as Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown speaks about the expansion of rural shuttle bus services during a press briefing at the TransIT Services of Frederick County facility on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

TransIT Services of Frederick County will offer expanded shuttle bus services to rural communities for at least the next two years beginning April 1, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said Tuesday.

The two-year pilot program will include two round trips on Saturdays for shuttle buses that run between Frederick, Brunswick and Jefferson; and between Frederick, Emmitsburg and Thurmont. TransIT does not currently offer rural shuttle services on weekends.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription