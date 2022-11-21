The Frederick County Board of Education announced Monday morning it would delay a vote it was set to take later in the day on whether to combine Middletown elementary and middle schools into a single building.
The decision came after residents overwhelmingly expressed disapproval with the idea at a community meeting last week and in emails to the board, said Board President Brad Young.
“It’s clear that there’s not a consensus in the community as to what the best approach is,” Young said.
Middletown elementary, middle and high schools are currently on a shared 71-acre campus. All three buildings need updates.
After a months-long feasibility study to determine how best to modernize and add capacity to the three schools, Frederick County Public Schools recommended that the board approve a 10- to 12-year plan to demolish each building, then build two new ones.
Under the plan, the high school would stand alone, but the elementary and middle schools would be under one roof. They would have separate entrances, front offices, play spaces and common areas, FCPS officials say.
Middletown Elementary School houses students in third through fifth grade. Younger students attend Middletown Primary School, a little less than a mile from the main Middletown campus.
Officials have heard two alternatives to the two-building proposal: The district could renovate and add to the three existing school buildings without any demolition, or demolish all three buildings and build three new ones.
The two-building plan is the most cost-efficient, has the quickest construction timeline and could maximize green space on the shared campus, FCPS says.
But Middletown residents and town officials last week said they were concerned about safety and traffic. The idea has never been carried out in Frederick County before, and Burgess John Miller said he didn’t want his community to be a “guinea pig.”
Meeting attendees took issue with what they said was insufficient communication about the project.
The board had been scheduled to approve one of the three options at its meeting Monday night. Officials previously said a delay would complicate the project’s funding and overall timeline.
FCPS Chief Operating Officer Paul Lebo said in an interview Monday that the board asked the district to hit pause on the process. The district will go back to residents, address their concerns and discuss possible alternatives, he said.
Lebo said it was too soon to say when the project would come back for a vote or what the financial impacts of the delay might be.
The decision won’t jeopardize what remains of the $22 million that outgoing County Executive Jan Gardner set aside for the project back in May, Lebo said.
