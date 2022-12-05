The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday will conduct a swearing-in ceremony for its new members and vote on who will be its next president and vice president.
Nancy Allen, Rae Gallagher and Dean Rose will be sworn in as new members, and Karen Yoho will be sworn in for a second term.
Yoho, Gallagher and Rose — who came in first, second and third, respectively, in the Nov. 8 election — ran together on the Students First Slate. Allen, who placed fourth, ran on the conservative Education Not Indoctrination slate.
Rose and Allen are newcomers to the board. Yoho was first elected in 2018, and Gallagher served on the board for almost a year in 2020 after she was appointed by then-County Executive Jan Gardner to fill a vacancy.
After the swearing-in, the seven board members will elect their president and vice president. The new president will replace Brad Young, who had been the board's longest-serving member and spent a cumulative seven years as the body's president.
Young left the school board this year and was elected to the Frederick County Council as an at-large member.
The board's current vice president is Sue Johnson, who was first elected to the position last year.
