Unions representing Frederick County Public Schools teachers, administrators and support staff have all reached tentative agreements with the school board, the district announced Wednesday afternoon.
The plans — which the Frederick County Board of Education could vote to approve at its June 8 meeting — include 7.14% raises across all three bargaining units.
Board President Brad Young said in a district news release that this year’s negotiations focused on better compensation and “addressing staff workload and morale.”
The Frederick County Teachers Association agreement would grant educators a slight uptick in planning time next year — something its president, Missy Dirks, said has been in the works for years — and professional development opportunities for new teachers.
The agreement for the Frederick Association of School Support Employees (FASSE) — which represents bus drivers, custodians, instructional assistants and people in more than 150 other jobs — includes substitute stipends for workers asked to step in for absent teachers. It also includes the creation of a work group to make recommendations on tuition reimbursement.
“Discussions regarding support employee working conditions, salaries, and benefits were at the heart of our engagement,” FASSE President Sharon Eburg said in the release.
The agreement for the Frederick County Administrative and Supervisory Association (FCASA) includes the creation of a sick leave bank and a work group on “work/life balance.”
“We feel the Board respected our input during these negotiations and feel we have made some steps in the right direction,” FCASA President Danny Rumpf said in the release.
All units will see a 5.5% increase in their health insurance premiums.
Wednesday’s announcement “marks the first time in several negotiating cycles in which all three bargaining units have concluded nearly simultaneously,” the release said.
Last year, the board declared an impasse in negotiations with the FCTA hours before its contract was set to expire. FCPS teachers worked without a contract for more than a month at the beginning of this school year.
But this year was different, Dirks said, because only certain elements of the contract were up for review, including salary, benefits and anything relating to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a sweeping statewide education reform bill that will take effect over the next decade.
That made negotiations simpler than last year, when every line of the contract was up for negotiation.
The FCTA gets to choose one non-salary item to negotiate in years when negotiations are limited in scope. This year, it focused on planning time. The tentative agreement provides 80 additional minutes of planning time per month for teachers at the elementary and middle school levels.
Teachers use planning time to grade papers, return emails and lay out lessons. It’s essential, Dirks said, and there’s never enough of it.
“If you are a trial lawyer, you can’t prepare for trial while you’re standing in front of the judge,” Dirks said.
Individual schools will decide how they’ll provide the 80 additional minutes, Dirks said. That will likely translate into fewer staff meetings or less time spent on duties like lunch or dismissal supervision, but it won’t cut into instructional time, she said.
Currently, elementary school teachers get 310 minutes of planning time per week, middle school teachers get 300 and high school teachers get 450, Dirks said.
The addition of 80 minutes per month was “definitely a compromise,” she said. It’s a pilot effort, meaning the board and the FCTA will reevaluate it at the end of next school year.
“It’s not where we want to be, but it’s progress,” Dirks said.
The FCTA was also successful in broadening the school board’s definition of a teacher for the purposes of raises outlined in the Blueprint. The law mandates $10,000 raises for teachers who obtain National Board Certification — $5,000 from the county and $5,000 from the state.
But the state education department doesn’t currently consider employees like math specialists, reading specialists, librarians or school counselors eligible for that boost, even if they receive their National Board Certification.
The school board agreed in its tentative agreement with the FCTA to phase in its $5,000 share of the raises for those workers. Dirks said the union would advocate before the state to commit to the same.
“The state’s interpretation is very restrictive,” Dirks said, “and doesn’t understand how schools function and how all the pieces are integral to students’ learning.”
