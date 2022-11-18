Frederick County Public Schools last week announced two new hires in its special education department.
Gwendolyn Mason started as the district's acting executive director of special education, and Michael DuBey started as a special education attorney.
Mason's position is a new one. In August, FCPS said it was looking for an “executive director for special education and student services."
The district hasn't yet found someone to fill that role, said FCPS Deputy Superintendent Mike Markoe.
"We decided that it may be more beneficial to wait until the spring so we could generate more interest," he said in an interview this week.
In the meantime, Markoe said, Mason — a special educator with more than 40 years of experience, including with the Montgomery and Prince George's County public school systems — has come out of retirement to lead FCPS' ongoing response to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. She is working 20 hours per week, Markoe said.
"She brings a wealth of experience in special education [and] has already been a tremendous contributor to our team," Markoe told the Frederick County Board of Education at a work session last week.
In December 2021, the DOJ announced it had investigated and subsequently settled with FCPS over its illegal use of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
The resulting settlement required FCPS to immediately end the use of seclusion, overhaul its training and reporting practices, and provide therapy and compensatory education to affected students.
At last week's board work session, Mason said she was helping the district navigate the compensatory services.
DuBey told board members at the work session that his background was in representing disabled adults in guardianship cases.
Mason's position, and the eventual permanent hire, will represent a reshuffling of FCPS' Superintendent's Cabinet.
Previously, FCPS’ special education programs were overseen by Keith Harris, the district’s executive director of accelerating achievement and equity. Harris’ department also oversees FCPS’ programs for gifted and talented students, English learners, and cultural proficiency.
Under the new organizational plan, the district’s special education directors, Linda Chambers and Troy Keller, will report to the new executive director instead of to Harris.
FCPS’ student services director, Dana Falls, will also report to the new executive director, instead of to Markoe.
Pupil personnel workers, school counselors, social workers and school psychologists fall under the umbrella of student services.
