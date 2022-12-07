Nearly 1,000 people have applied to join a Frederick County Public Schools committee that will review whether 35 books should be removed from school libraries, the district said Wednesday.

The committee will only have room for 59 people, many of whom will be chosen at random, according to an FAQ document officials distributed by email Wednesday afternoon. The document also said the group’s meetings would be private, but its findings would be publicly available once they were finalized.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(8) comments

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

What is their criteria for determining who is and isn’t an expert?

In other words who watches the watchers?

Is there an appeal process if one does not agree with the “experts” ?

Are all decisions final?

Also there is no way this can be done in private and you all know it…..

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

If one hasn’t read the book(s), one is right out! And if one has read the books, then one is right out for being a perv!

Report Add Reply
bayoumomma

Surely, Rose will be excluded from any chance to be part of the committee. Thankfully, she did not win a seat on the Board of Education,or she would have never stopped pushing the idea of banning books. She cannot be permitted to have any input in this process whatsoever.

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

Ms. Rose had already had input in this process….it’s because of her “input” this is book banning committee is being formed….

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

I’m not so sure she will be excluded from having input….though I’m not sure exactly what she is an expert in?

Report Add Reply
Burgessdr

Why are they caving in to this crackpot? It will open the floodgates for other crackpots.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

Even crackpots are entitled to equal justice under the law.

Report Add Reply
Piedmontgardener

She doesn't want justice. She wants her world view to determine knowledge.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription