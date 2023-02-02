Fifty-nine people will serve on a reconsideration committee for Frederick County Public Schools, which is working to determine whether a set of challenged books will be allowed to remain on library shelves.
The review stems from a complaint by former Board of Education candidate Cindy Rose, who has identified 35 books that she alleges contain inappropriate material.
The committee will meet five times, starting March 2. It will include parents, students, community members and district employees.
FCPS has said the committee meetings will not be open for public observation, but the committee's final report will be made public. The Frederick News-Post filed an Open Meetings Act complaint with a state review board, arguing that members of the public should be able to observe the committee's work.
In a response to the News-Post's complaint, lawyers representing FCPS wrote that the committee did not meet the legal definition of a public body and was not required to hold open meetings.
A state panel's ruling on the matter is expected by mid-February.
The district said 10 students are on the committee, each representing a different high school:
- Eliana Thompson, Brunswick
- Kayla Mathers, Linganore
- Kailee Akee, Catoctin
- Sara Rawley, Middletown
- Brooke Michael, Frederick
- Jacob Burbach, Oakdale
- Karla Burbano, Urbana
- Catherine Grau, Gov. Thomas Johnson
- Boluwatife Adeoye, Tuscarora
- Hannah Koonce, Walkersville
The district did not provide any identifying information for other members of the committee beyond their names:
- Karin Abma
- Phillip Allen
- Brandi Appleby
- Victoria Benson
- Colleen Bernard
- Megan Blakeslee
- Kristine Bols
- Rose Branzel
- Jill Cameron
- Carol Chucoski
- Janice Daffern
- Miriam Depaz
- Mike Dillman
- Cynthia Doggett
- David Fish
- Amy Garlitz
- Amanda Glenn
- Timothy Greer
- Magin LaSov Gregg
- Jennifer Harris
- Brian Heid
- Robin Hodge
- Karen Kapust
- Melanie Maguire
- Jessica McBroom
- Ann Menard
- Denise Migliorini
- Kate Mills
- Sheri Murphy
- Shelley Nasso
- Sue Ann Nogle
- Renate Owen
- Angela Phillips
- Michelle Plumer
- Amanda Portner
- Jennifer Randolph
- Jennifer Reynolds
- Mary Jo Richmond
- Guy Schmidt
- Edward Schoder
- Joanna Sieger
- Kara Smith
- Stacey Steinmetz
- Diana Sung
- Marsha Thompson
- Christina Tongyai
- Cristine Traugott
- Peyton Travis
- Kate Wright
I am still curious as to what the guidelines/criteria for reviewing these books will be?
Do these book 📕 reviewers have guidelines/criteria as to what material in the books they are to be looking for, that may or may not be offensive? Is it racial stuff, sexual stuff, violent stuff, or words that tell kids they can change the world? Or words the reader can relate to? Is it based on the authors and or the color of the authors skin?
How is anyone’s subjective opinion going to be objective when it comes to books, as to what is and isn’t offensive? Offensive is in the eye 👁️ f the beholder
Without some set of guidelines/criteria how are these committees going to function? How can they be objective without objective guidelines? Yeah I get it’s tough to write objective guidelines….. so the point of these committees will be what exactly?
This is ridiculous. Why should any book be banned? These are not books kids are forced to read, right? They simply might be found on the shelves of school libraries. So if the material is deemed to be offensive by the reader, then hey, DONT READ IT! Give me a break.
59 people on a committee? I can’t imagine 59 people to come to consensus on anything. I also find it ironic that 10 students are being asked to read books that one faction wants to have banned from the schools. Really? Just so you all know, I am not in favor of this review. It wreaks of Nazi and Soviet governments.
All members are not on one giant committee. Every member will not read every book. They are separated into groups to review individual books. Otherwise they would not be able to get through all the books on the list.
I may stock up a free little library with books they ban. Everyone should have one to stave off the whacko nuts who want to destroy democracy. No book banning fascist s needed.
