Challenged books
“Normal People” by Sally Rooney, “Slaughterhouse-Five” by Kurt Vonnegut and “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas are three of the more than 30 books that some argue should be removed from Frederick County Public Schools’ libraries.

Fifty-nine people will serve on a reconsideration committee for Frederick County Public Schools, which is working to determine whether a set of challenged books will be allowed to remain on library shelves.

The review stems from a complaint by former Board of Education candidate Cindy Rose, who has identified 35 books that she alleges contain inappropriate material.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

I am still curious as to what the guidelines/criteria for reviewing these books will be?

Do these book 📕 reviewers have guidelines/criteria as to what material in the books they are to be looking for, that may or may not be offensive? Is it racial stuff, sexual stuff, violent stuff, or words that tell kids they can change the world? Or words the reader can relate to? Is it based on the authors and or the color of the authors skin?

How is anyone’s subjective opinion going to be objective when it comes to books, as to what is and isn’t offensive? Offensive is in the eye 👁️ f the beholder

Without some set of guidelines/criteria how are these committees going to function? How can they be objective without objective guidelines? Yeah I get it’s tough to write objective guidelines….. so the point of these committees will be what exactly?

PauseForThought

This is ridiculous. Why should any book be banned? These are not books kids are forced to read, right? They simply might be found on the shelves of school libraries. So if the material is deemed to be offensive by the reader, then hey, DONT READ IT! Give me a break.

jgoldblith

59 people on a committee? I can’t imagine 59 people to come to consensus on anything. I also find it ironic that 10 students are being asked to read books that one faction wants to have banned from the schools. Really? Just so you all know, I am not in favor of this review. It wreaks of Nazi and Soviet governments.

WalkTheTown

All members are not on one giant committee. Every member will not read every book. They are separated into groups to review individual books. Otherwise they would not be able to get through all the books on the list.

Greg F
Greg F

I may stock up a free little library with books they ban. Everyone should have one to stave off the whacko nuts who want to destroy democracy. No book banning fascist s needed.

