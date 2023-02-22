The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a contract with a Minnesota-based firm that will conduct a "systemwide equity climate survey."
The board awarded the contract to Insight Education Group during its work session Wednesday. It was chosen from eight total companies that submitted bids.
The contract is set to last for one year.
The firm will survey FCPS staff and some students with the goal to gauge equity and inclusion across the district.
Documents FCPS presented at the work session said the survey will "provide FCPS the opportunity to examine the systems policies and practices that impact students and staff members academic, and social emotional, well-being."
Keith Harris, FCPS' director of accelerating achievement and equity, said the process would begin next month. He said the results of the survey would likely be available toward the end of this school year.
The board will probably receive a presentation on the results in the fall, Harris said.
Board members initially voted to conduct the survey in April of last year. Shortly before, three students at Middletown Middle School had been charged with hate crimes in connection to anti-Black posts that were shared on social media.
“There have been some very disturbing stories that I’ve heard lately,” then-board member Jay Mason, who brought the motion forward, said at the time. “We need to figure out where we are as a school system and where we want to go.”
On its website, Insight Education Group describes its "equity analysis" services as "surveys, interviews, and focus groups, and thoroughly analyzes the data to examine disparities and trends."
"We use the findings to create a comprehensive and digestible report that includes both short- and long-term recommendations to implement and sustain equitable practices," the site says.
